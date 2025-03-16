3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu on Sunday evening, marking one of several temblors to hit the region in recent weeks.

It happened a little after 8:15 p.m. about six miles northwest of the beach city, close to Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Thus far there have been no reports of injury or damage from the quake, which happened at a depth of nearly nine miles.

People from the surrounding area felt the trembling, according to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker, which saw some people as far north as Camarillo and as far south as Huntington Beach making reports.

The area has been impacted by a number of earthquakes in recent weeks, most notably last Sunday and Monday, when there were several different instances. The largest of those was a 4.1 magnitude on Sunday and then a 3.3 temblor that was followed by 2.5, 3.0 and 2.8 aftershocks.

In mid-February there were two different 3.5+ magnitude quakes separated by several hours, and in January, just a week after the region was ravaged by the Palisades Fire, there was a 2.6 magnitude instance.