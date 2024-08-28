Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Hemet

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Hemet Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 5:43 a.m. in the Baldy Mountain area in Riverside County and it was about 9 miles deep, said USGS.

It was centered 2 miles south of Mountain Center and 11 miles southeast of Valle Vista.

The quake was centered 21.3 miles southeast of East Hemet and 23.8 miles southwest of Palm Springs. 

USGS reports that the quake could be felt in areas as far as Laguna Beach, which is about 75 miles away.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.