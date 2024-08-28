Riverside County 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Hemet

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Hemet Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 5:43 a.m. in the Baldy Mountain area in Riverside County and it was about 9 miles deep, said USGS.

It was centered 2 miles south of Mountain Center and 11 miles southeast of Valle Vista.

The quake was centered 21.3 miles southeast of East Hemet and 23.8 miles southwest of Palm Springs.

USGS reports that the quake could be felt in areas as far as Laguna Beach, which is about 75 miles away.

There have been no reports of injuries.