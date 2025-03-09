4.1-magnitude quake in Westlake Village was "widely felt around LA area"

A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Westlake Village Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

(credit: USGS)

The earthquake hit Sunday afternoon around 1:03 p.m., located 6.9 miles from Westlake Village and 7.2 miles from Malibu. Thousands of people reported feeling it on the USGS website.

"It was widely felt around the Los Angeles area," said Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, explaining that the USGS has received 6,000 responses on its website, so far.

(credit: USGS)

Jones said there were a reasonable number of aftershocks. The USGS reported that a series of aftershocks near Malibu followed, with estimated magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8.

"All of those were within the first five minutes of when the 4.1 magnitude occurred," Jones said. "We have had repeated earthquakes here over the last year."

Jones said the quake struck near the Malibu fault.

"Those coastal ranges above Malibu are associated with a series of faults, including the Malibu fault," Jones said. "This is a place where we are seeing several magnitude 4's over the last year."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.