Preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles San Bernardino County, marking third quake of the day

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled San Bernardino County late Monday evening, marking the third temblor to hit the region within a 12 hour time period, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck just before 10 p.m. about three miles northeast of San Bernardino near Highland, almost in the exact spot that two separate quakes hit at about 9:45 a.m. The first earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude, followed by a 3.0 magnitude just minutes later, the USGS said.

Monday evening's quake occurred at a depth of about five miles.

No injuries or structural damage were reported in the latest earthquake, similar to the two from earlier on.

According to the USGS' "Did you Feel it?" tracker, people living throughout Southern California felt the shaking, with people as far north as Victorville and as far south as Corona making reports.