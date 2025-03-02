Watch CBS News
Preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near North Hollywood on Sunday evening. 

It happened just after 10:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of the city, according to the United States Geological Survey

The location of Sunday's 3.9 magnitude earthquake in North Hollywood.  United States Geological Survey

There have not been any reports of injury or damage from the temblor, which struck at a depth of nearly 10 miles, the USGS said.  

Los Angeles Fire Department said that they would not be entering "Earthquake Mode" following the incident. 

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" report, people all throughout the greater Los Angeles area reported feeling shaking, some as far east as Pasadena and some as far south as Long Beach. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

