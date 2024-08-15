Preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Elsinore

A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake was reported near Lake Elsinore Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 9:39 a.m. about 3.7 miles from the city in Riverside County, USGS reports. It follows a string of recent earthquakes in the Southern California region including a 5.2-magnitude quake last week that sent shaking felt across Los Angeles, Kern and Ventura counties, which was followed by more than 400 tremors within 10 miles of the quake's epicenter over the next two days.

A few days later, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake reported near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles rattled cities such as Pasadena and Studio City.

