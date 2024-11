A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Desert Center this afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit 12.5 miles southeast of Desert Center and 36.6 miles west-northwest of Twentynine Palms around 1:53 p.m. Sunday, the USGS said.

(credit: USGS)

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

