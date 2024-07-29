4.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck roughly 14 miles east, northeast of Barstow Monday at 1 p.m., according to according to the United States Geological Survey.

Preliminary reports listed the magnitude at 4.9. Aftershocks, including a 3.5 and a 2.7, were felt in the same area within minutes of the first quake.

The shaking was felt as far west as the Los Angeles area, including Burbank, Pasadena and Studio City. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the LA area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.