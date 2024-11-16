Watch CBS News
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Fontana, USGS says

By Dean Fioresi

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit the Inland Empire on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

It happened at around 2:17 p.m. nearly four and a half miles northwest of Fontana, the department said. The quake occurred at a geological depth of just over one and a half miles. 

The USGS did not report any aftershock as of 3:30 p.m. 

It's the most significant earthquake to hit the Inland Empire since the start of November, when there was a 3.1 magnitude incident in Anza on Nov. 4. While there have been dozens of earthquakes since, the majority occurred under a magnitude of 2.0. 

While there have been no reports of damage or injury, the quake was felt throughout Southern California. According to USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker, people reported feeling shaking as far as Santa Clarita and Temecula. 

