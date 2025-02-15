Watch CBS News
Preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, following a 3.7 quake that hit the same area just before midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Friday morning's quake had an epicenter 7.9 miles west-northwest of Malibu.

Another earlier quake struck at 11:44 p.m. Friday,  with an epicenter 7.7 northwest of Malibu. Shaking has been reported in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including areas in the South Bay, Long Beach and the San Fernando Valley.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Malibu area has experienced mud and debris flow from heavy rainfall this week while continuing to recover from January's wildfires.

