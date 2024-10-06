Watch CBS News
A preliminary 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ontario

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A preliminary 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Ontario this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 3:51 a.m. Sunday with an epicenter of 2.8 miles northwest of Ontario. Shaking was reported in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Torrance, Redondo Beach, and Culver City. It was followed by a 2.5-magnitude aftershock at 4:04 a.m., also near Ontario, according to the USGS. 

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

