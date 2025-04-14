5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes San Diego area, jolting Southern California near San Andreas system fault

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego at 10:08 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County.

According to the USGS map, the quake was felt widely across Southern California and into Mexico.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this earthquake is likely associated with the Elsinore Fault, which is a branch of the larger San Andreas Fault system. Jones said the depth of the quake was about eight miles below the surface of the Earth.

Jones said Sunday's 3.3-magnitude earthquake in the same area was a foreshock to Monday's 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

It is not yet known if there are reports of injuries or damage.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wrote on X, "San Diego experienced a strong earthquake centered near Julian. There's no known visible or major damage to the city so far and I'm in communication with local, state, and federal officials. Please report any damage in your communities through Get It Done. http://sandiego.gov/get-it-done"

At least seven aftershocks were immediately reported after the initial quake.

10:10:17 a.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 3 km SSW of Julian

10:10:21 a.m.: 2.8-magnitude, 5 km SE of Julian

10:10:54 a.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 4 km SSE of Julian

10:11:30 a.m.: 2.7-magnitude, 5 km SSE of Julian

10:12:08 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

10:13:08 a.m.: 3.0-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

10:14:03 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

11:23:42 a.m.: 4.0-magnitude, 4 km SSE of Julian

12:34:30 p.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 5 km S of Julian

Earthquake reactions across Southern California

Robin Boland with the Julian Chamber of Commerce, said she felt like the quake lasted a long time. She said that although Julian is a small town, it rattled a lot of people.

"Everybody in town seemed to react to it again, everybody running out to the sidewalks on Main Street, Julian. Everybody was outside checking on each other and all the car alarms were going off," Boland said.

A resident in Carlsbad said she felt the quake and was frightened by the jolt.

"We definitely felt a very violent jolt, and it lasted about 10 seconds and our whole entire building was swaying as well … that was the biggest earthquake I've felt in a long time," Caroline from Carlsbad said.

Dylan Carniero was inside Mountain Spirits Liquor in Julian when the quake hit. He was getting ready to use the restroom when he started to feel the Earth shaking.

"I just hear like consecutive three to four different bursts and pops of different bottles," he said.

Carniero said several bottles inside his store fell off the shelves and caused damage.

Ashely Pinnick from Ramona said the shaking cracked her home's ceiling."It felt like my entire roof was going to collapse. We have a large beam that runs through the center of our house, and I started to hear something cracking and that's when I started screaming for everyone to get out, cause I was terrified."

Linda Rangel said she was working from her house in Escondido when she felt the heavy shaking. "My instinct was to just leave the building. I don't know if that was the right thing to do, but I didn't have any shoes on," she said. "I left my phone behind. I just got up and ran out." She said there was a lot of creaking, but there wasn't any damage to her home.

This is a developing story.