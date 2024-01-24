Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Bernardino

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Bernardino, California Wednesday night.

It happened at about 7:43 p.m., about 1.87 miles away from the Inland Empire city. It had a depth of about 9.63 miles. Dr. Lucy Jones, considered the public voice of earthquake safety in California, said the epicenter was close to the San Jacinto fault. She added that another quake happened on the same fault, but they did not seem to have an obvious correlation.

This quake is M4.2 2 miles SW of San Bernardino. Location is pretty deep (15 km) very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked - it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments. https://t.co/fEtrcCIsBW — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 25, 2024

There were no initial reports of damage.