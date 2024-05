A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the Corona area of Riverside County at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shaker could be felt over a wide area from Orange County and West Los Angeles and to the KCAL News studios in Studio City.

The earthquake, which was initially reported to be magnitude 4.5, originated 1.5 km below ground.

KCALNews

This is a developing story.