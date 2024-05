A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Ojai at 10:26 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was 3.73 miles east-northeast of Ojai, with a depth of 17.1 km.

According to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the shaker could be felt from Oxnard and Santa Barbara to Fillmore and Moorepark, and as far west as Santa Rosa Island.

So far, no damage has been reported.

KCALNews