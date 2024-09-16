3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Malibu at 4:22 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 3.3 miles northwest of Malibu and was the third earthquake of magnitude 3.4 or greater in the past five days centered in Malibu. Monday's earthquake follows two strong quakes in the same area last week.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck in the same area Thursday morning.

It was followed by several small aftershocks. It was felt throughout Southern California, from Long Beach to Santa

Clarita.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported near Malibu on Friday.