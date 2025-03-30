3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Rancho Palos Verdes

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The location of the 3.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on Sunday, March 30, 2025. United States Geological Survey

It happened at around 8:27 p.m. about two miles west of the coastal community, the USGS reported. The quake occurred at a depth of nearly 11 miles.

Dozens of people reported feeling the quake based on the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" feature, which allows people to indicate if they felt shaking from where they were. As of 9 p.m., people along the coast made reports, including in places like Santa Monica, Huntington Beach and even as far east as La Mirada.

The Los Angeles County coastline has been hit by a series of earthquakes in recent months, mostly centered in Malibu where there have been at least eight reported instances of temblors larger than 2.5 magnitude.

Many residents living in Rancho Palos Verdes has already been subject to substantial earth movement in the last two years, as an ongoing landslide destroyed buildings and streets and forced some utility companies to pull their services out of the area due to the potential threat raised.