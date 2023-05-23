Amazon is having a major Memorial Day sale on Adidas footwear: Save up to 58% on running shoes, Adidas slides and more
Calling all Adidas fans and joggers looking for deals on top-rated running shoes: Amazon just dropped the price of several popular Adidas styles ahead of Memorial Day 2023.
The retail giant has slashed the price on Adidas shoes for men, women and children up to 60%. These deals include on-sale running shoe styles perfect for home gym treadmills, outdoor tracks and trails, pavement and more. You can also save on slides and sneakers for casual everyday wear. If you've been waiting to find Adidas shoes on sale, this is your chance. Hurry -- this deal won't last long.
The Amazon Adidas shoe sale includes these popular styles:
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt women's running shoe, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Adidas Ultraboost Swift Run women's sneaker, $67 (reduced from $95)
- Adidas women's casual running shoe, $38 (reduced from $75)
- Adidas Superstar women's sneaker, $60 (reduced from $105)
- Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 running shoe, $39 (reduced from $70)
- Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 men's running shoe, $91 and up (reduced from $152)
- Adidas unisex slide sandals, $21 and up (reduced from $35)
- Adidas Lite Racer Adapt unisex children's running shoe, $20 and up (reduced from $60)
Looking for even more running shoe suggestions? Check out our roundup of the top running shoes for women in 2023.
Get a free $15 credit from Amazon when you stock up on household essentials
Want some free money? Getting your $15 of free cash is easy. Shop here until your subtotal reaches $60. Then add the promo code MAYSTOCKUP when you're checking out. Once your eligible purchases have been shipped, an email notification will land in your inbox and tell you how to claim your reward. Simply follow the instructions provided and voilà -- your promotional credit will be locked and loaded, ready to unleash even more savings on your next Amazon haul.
What sort of products do you have to buy in order to get the $15 credit? These name-brand products are highly rated and well-known for their quality. So not only are you getting free cash, but you're also getting a great deal on typical household items you definitely already need.
Choose from Neutrogena sunscreen, Reynolds wrap, Cottonelle toilet paper, Energizer batteries, Hefty garbage bags, Poise pads, Hefty trash bags and Huggies diapers and wipes. These household items can all be found here.
Your $15 promotional credit is valid through 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, 2023.
Amazon hasn't said when this free money deal will end, only that it's a limited-time offer. So hurry -- get your free money while you still can!
Buy household items on Amazon totaling $60 and get $15 free
Score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.
"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.
Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)
The reviewer-loved Le Creuset dutch oven is 20% off
Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.
This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.
Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.
Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)
Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon
Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.
This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year
Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale
Best TV deals at Amazon to shop ahead of Memorial Day
Save on a new TV to watch your favorite shows, movies, sports and more.
- 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
- 43" Amazon Fire smart TV, $260 (reduced from $370)
- 55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,398 (reduced from $2,000)
- 65" LG C2 Series OLED smart TV, $1,697 (reduced from $1,900)
- 50" Samsung Q60B QLED smart TV, $540 (reduced from $648)
- 65" Sony Bravia XR 4K Ultra UD smart TV, $1,098 (reduced from $1,500)
- 43" Insignia smart TV, $190 (reduced from $300)
More tech deals at Amazon right now
Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.
- Google Nest mesh Wi-Fi router, $68 (reduced from $169)
- 15.6 HP Victus gaming laptop, $858 (reduced from $1,100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)
- Ring video doorbell, $70 (reduced from $100)
- Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)
- Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
- Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop, $300 (reduced from $380)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB, unlocked), $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)
- Anker magnetic wireless portable charger, $40 (reduced from $70)
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $230)
- 24" Samsung Odyssey G32A gaming monitor, $169 (reduced from $250)
Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon for Memorial Day travel
Planning a summer vacation? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.
- Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage, $127 (reduced from $200)
- Samsonite Centric 2 hardside expandable luggage, $148 (reduced from $190)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero expandable luggage (medium), $119 (reduced from $232)
- American Tourister Moonlight hardside expandable check-in, $110 (reduced from $210)
- Cabeau Evolution cooling travel neck pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
- Coolife 3-piece luggage set, $180 after coupon (reduced from $300)
Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister
If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.
The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."
American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $97 (reduced from $200)
Best kitchen and home deals at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day
Get your home ready for summer with these top-rated home and patio essentials.
- Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $800)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)
- RubberMaid 24-piece food storage set, $41 after coupon (reduced from $45)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $350)
- Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $82 (reduced from $100)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750, $510 (reduced from $630)
- Zinus Dillon outdoor 4-piece conversation patio set, $800 (reduced from $885)
- Bedsure duvet insert, $30 (reduced from $43)
- Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 mini air fryer, $57 (reduced from $60)
- Best Choice Products five-piece modular conversation set, $400 (reduced from $450)
- Ninja Food Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill, $160 (reduced from $280)
Best health and fitness deals at Amazon
Get healthy for the summer at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.
- Redliro under desk treadmill, $300 after coupon (reduced from $480)
- Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)
- Niceday elliptical machine, $459 after coupon (reduced from $600)
- Niceday rowing machine, $255 (reduced from $499)
- Gaiam Yoga mat, $27 (reduced from $35)
- Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell set, $46 (reduced from $56)
- DeerRun walking pad, $200 after coupon (reduced from $400)
