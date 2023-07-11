Orgain organic vegan protein powder is 41% off for Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Orgain protein powder is certified USDA organic, vegan and gluten-free. It's also soy-free, lactose-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Each scoop has 21 grams of plant-based protein derived from pea, brown rice and chia seeds. Available in vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter and strawberries and cream flavors, the 4.5 star-rated protein powder is up to 41% for Amazon Prime Day. (PS: The most popular flavor is creamy chocolate fudge.)

You can add Orgain protein powder to your smoothies, shakes, coffee and even baking mixes for a boost of protein. It blends well with other ingredients in any blender, but all you need is to add water or non-dairy milk and shake or stir to make yourself a vegan protein shake.

Orgain organic vegan protein powder in creamy chocolate fudge, $18 with Prime (reduced from $27)

Not only does Orgain protein powder contain 21 grams of plant-based protein, but it also is made with over 50 ingredients derived from organic vegetables, herbs, greens, grasses, berries, fruits, sprouts and grains. It has five grams of dietary fiber and prebiotics with only one gram of sugar.

"I have used a couple different flavors of this product and liked them all (which says a lot, because I haven't like any other brand I've tried)," said one reviewer. My favorite by far is the iced coffee flavor. I combine it with plant-based milk and a little instant coffee powder in my blender bottle for a mid-morning pick me up. This does not bother my stomach, contains no dairy and is incredibly good,"

Each purchase contains around two pounds of protein powder mix. Here are the flavors that are on sale now. The vanilla bean protein powder is currently the least expensive option available.

Orgain organic vegan protein powder, vanilla bean (2 lb.), $17 with Prime (reduced from $24)

Orgain organic vegan protein powder, creamy chocolate fudge (2 lb.), $18 with Prime (reduced from $27)

Orgain organic vegan protein powder, peanut butter (2 lb.), $19 (reduced from $31)

Orgain organic vegan protein powder, strawberries and cream (2 lb.), $23 (reduced from $34)

There are even more protein powder and protein shake products on sale from Orgain right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now



Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

