The best deals on Samsung's Frame TV will save you over $1,400

If you're in the market for a new TV, one of the best additions you can make to your home is Samsung's Frame TV. This flat-screen display blends crisp QLED picture with art; it can become a full-fledged canvas to display paintings and photos. Samsung's 2024 Frame TV just debuted last week via retailers like Samsung, Amazon or Best Buy, with prices starting $1,000 for a 43-inch model. But if you're looking to save some cash, you might be better off shopping the older models on sale at Walmart.

A number of older Frame TVs are now on clearance at Walmart, starting at $969 for a 50-inch display. These 2023 versions, denoted by model LS03B, are all in stock and ready to make their way to your home before being replaced with the all-new crop of 2024's LS03D versions. That means you can bring home this top-selling, reader-favorite TV for even less by buying the older versions still in stock, which could potentially save you hundreds. But it's important to keep in mind that the previous generation of these TVs do lack some of the Frame's newest features.

Here's what you need to know before settling on a new Frame TV to bring home -- and whether you should save money with an older model or grab the new hotness from 2024. No matter your decision, you'll still be getting an absolutely fantastic TV.

Save up to $1,448 on Samsung Frame TVs at Walmart

The Frame is a top-notch high-def TV and canvas for your favorite artwork and photos, all in one unit. When you're finished watching TV or movies, change the display over to art mode to show off those curated collections of images as it blends seamlessly into the background.

Cleverly concealed cords make this TV resemble an actual framed masterpiece on your wall. But it's back to its powerful self when you deactivate art mode and swap over once more to enjoy sports and other events in stunning 4K QLED resolution.

The Frame has a matte screen coating to minimize glare, which also means optimized viewing angles for all media. It also includes features like Quantum HDR, expanding color and contrast range, and streamlined wall mounting. You can also choose from an array of customizable bezels, letting you tailor the look to your taste. The detachable edges are magnetic for easy swapping when you want a change, too.

A subscription to Samsung's digital art platform grants unlimited access to a vast library of classical and contemporary works, so you have tons of content to choose from, or you can load your own for a custom set of images. It's a dual-purpose looker that you'll wonder why you never splurged on before, especially when you consider everything it brings to the table.

Last year's model (LS03B) is on sale at Walmart right now, with multiple TVs available on clearance. You can save up to $1,000 on the size that fits your home perfectly. These prices won't be available long, as it's likely they'll simply be removed from Walmart's inventory once they sell out to then be replaced by the 2024 models. Choose from the following options:

What's the difference between the 2024 Frame TV and 2023 Frame TV?

The 2023 and 2024 Frame models share the core specs most buyers care about. Display size and type are identical, with the 2024 having a slightly faster refresh rate that mainly benefits gamers. Design and dimensions stay true to the Frame aesthetic, so you can still turn your TV into a minimalist art piece when not in use.

Mounting options are nearly identical given the similar weight and build, too. More importantly, both offer equivalent audio and visual performance through the same Quantum 4K processor and Dolby Digital 5.1 audio system. In the eyes of layperson buyers, the differences come in the form of incremental upgrades.

The 2024 model does provide some enhancements, namely more accurate colors in art mode and improved energy efficiency. However, these upgrades may not be worth the extra cost for everyone. If you don't need the latest upgrades for improved color or power use, the 2023 still offers a great balance of value and quality.

Since the core viewing experience and main design are comparable between models, you'll find that the 2023 Frame TV can still deliver where it matters most at a cheaper price.

Is the 2023 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

If your main concern is getting the biggest bang for your buck (i.e. a great new TV for less), then yes, we recommend a 2023 Samsung Frame TV on clearance at Walmart. Considering how deep the Walmart clearance discounts are, it's well worth grabbing an older Frame TV right now and saving up for a second or an upgrade if you love it as much as you think you will.

There's always a chance to go back and get the new model later, but these clearance options will be disappearing quickly, or returning to their regular prices in some situations, as the 55-inch model is already back to a pre-discounted price. Lock in your 2023 Frame TV now.