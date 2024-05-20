OpenAI disables ChatGPT voice that sounds like Scarlett Johansson

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said it is suspending use of one of its popular AI voices after users noted how similar it sounds to actor Scarlett Johansson's voice.

The company's so-called voice mode function, launched in 2023, lets users interact with ChatGPT, widely used "generative" artificial intelligence software, by speaking to it. It also acts as a text-to-speech tool that reads answers to user prompts in one of five different voice options.

Although OpenAI said the voice in question, dubbed Sky, is not Johansson's, the company said it is pausing its use to respond to user questions about how it choses and samples the voices in ChatGPT.

"We are working to pause the use of Sky while we address them," the company said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

In a blog post late Sunday, OpenAI elaborated on how it comes up with its different voices, reiterating that the Sky option uses the voice of an actor who is not Johansson.

"We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity's distinctive voice — Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice. To protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talents," the company said in the post.

OpenAI worked with casting professionals and voice actors, ultimately whittling the five voices down from a pool of 400 options. The actors are paid as long as their voices are used in ChatGPT's products, the company noted. Winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, including a sense of timelessness and how easy the voices are to listen to.

Some users lamented the company's decision to temporarily disable Sky, calling it "the best" or their "favorite" voice. It remains unclear why, if the voice was sampled from a paid actor, the company felt it necessary to take it down. OpenAI did not indicate when the voice will become available again.