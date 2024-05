Behind the wheel of a $3 million car The Hennessey Venom F5 is not just a sports car; its twin turbo V8 engine can muster more than 1,800 horsepower, almost twice that of a Formula 1 racing car. And yes, you can drive it on the street, for the cool price of $3 million. Correspondent Lee Cowan goes inside the design of a machine that shuns the mundane.