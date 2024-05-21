How to watch the NBA conference finals: Full schedule, livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sling TV.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Getty Images

The NBA conference finals are here, promising tense matchups from teams hungry for an NBA championship. If you've cut the cable cord -- or are considering it -- subscribing to an affordable live TV streaming platform offering the channels you need to watch your favorite sporting events live is priority No. 1.

We'd like to think of ourselves as streaming platform savants, well-versed in the best streaming platforms available. When it comes to watching the 2024 NBA conference finals, we're saying yes to Sling TV. The live TV streaming platform offers all the channels we need to watch the NBA conference finals at a surprisingly affordable price, especially compared with cable TV. And when the NBA conference finals are over, we'll be able to watch the NBA Finals, NHL, baseball, hockey, NASCAR and many NFL games next season, plus our favorite network and cable TV-aired programs -- all on one platform.

Sling TV is a slam dunk for NBA fans who want to watch all the terrific basketball being played in the postseason without wasting money on a hefty monthly cable bill. Tap the button below to sign up now, or read on to learn more about watching the 2024 NBA conference finals on Sling TV.

How and when to watch the 2024 NBA conference finals

The conference finals are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 21, 2024 when the Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the teams' playoffs series. This year's conference finals will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and TNT, and will stream live on Sling TV.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, TNT and ABC, one of the best and most cost-effective ways to stream the NBA conference finals is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch every game of the conference finals you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier plan, which gives you access to every channel airing the NBA conference finals, and the 2024 NBA Finals airing on ABC.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our top choice to stream the NBA Playoffs.



Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NHL Playoffs.

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT (not available on some other streaming platforms).

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

When are the 2024 NBA conference finals?

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Conference finals schedule



The conference finals are scheduled to be begin on May 21, 2024. Below is the schedule for the NBA conference finals. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

* = if necessary

Western Conference

3) Minnesota vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 (8:00 ET, TNT)

• Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

• Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

* = if necessary

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC and streaming on Sling TV.

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Game 2 Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Game 3 Friday, June 14: Game 4

Game 4 Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

Who's playing in the 2024 NBA conference finals?

The Boston Celtics punched a ticket to their third straight appearance in the NBA Eastern Conference finals, after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games during the conference semifinals. They'll face the Indiana Pacers, who ousted the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

In the West, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who upset the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of of the playoffs.

While the Celtics team is no stranger to the conference finals, and the Mavericks made an appearance in the Western Conference finals in 2022, the Pacers were last seen in the conference finals in 2014 when they lost to the Miami Heat. But it's the Timberwolves who have the most to celebrate just by getting this far. It's been 20 years since Wolves fans saw their team in the Western Conference finals.