Best outdoor patio furniture deals at Wayfair's huge Memorial Day sale

Wayfair is a wonderful one-stop shop for all your outdoor furniture needs, especially during the company's Memorial Day sale. Many of Wayfair's best outdoor furniture pieces and sets are currently on sale for Memorial Day.

Whether you're looking for lounge chairs, an outdoor living room setup or new Adirondack chairs, Wayfair has you covered. Plus, you can enjoy free and fast delivery, so your new outdoor furniture will arrive well in time for summer.

Best Wayfair Memorial Day 2024 deals on outdoor furniture

Our team of outdoor living enthusiasts and deal seekers have been keeping tabs on all of the recent price cuts from Wayfair. Read on for some of the highlights that caught our attention, or tap the button below to shop all of Wayfair's outdoor furniture deals during its annual Memorial Day sale.

Lark Manor Artu outdoor patio dining set: $320 (8% off)

Without having to spend a fortune, this outdoor patio dining set includes a table and four chairs -- all priced at $320, which is 8% off the bundle's usual $349 price. The table features a 55-inch tempered glass top with a standard-size umbrella hole in the center. (The umbrella is sold separately.) The four chairs are stackable for easy storage. The metal frame of the table and chairs comes in your choice of brown, black or gray.

All together, the set provides a clean, classic look that easily complements outdoor spaces of all sorts. The furniture pieces are crafted using a durable, weather– and UV-resistant steel frame. Each chair features a sling-style seat and back with breathable, PVC-coated polyester fabric that provides an airy look and feel. Position this dining set near your outdoor grill and you'll be ready to entertain.

While you're shopping for this dining set on Wayfair's website, be sure to check out the vast selection of outdoor grills from top brands that are currently on sale.

Beachcrest Home Woking Folding Adirondack Chairs: Starting at $265



Nothing is more iconic when it comes to beachfront lounging than classic Adirondack chairs. Now you can bring that nautical and beachy vibe to your own backyard, porch or patio with a pair of these Woking Wood folding Adirondack chairs. They are now on sale on Wayfair rating at just $265.

Choose between multiple color options -- including dark green, natural stained and red -- although several are already sold out due to high demand. These chairs are crafted from solid acacia wood. They feature a handy folding design that's great for saving space when storing them during the off-season.

Meanwhile, the slatted, rust-resistant design on the full-back and seat gives it an open, airy look that allows water to drip right through instead of pooling. Each chair has a weight capacity of 250 pounds. Some assembly is required.

Arlmont & Co. Jeanine 10' lighted market umbrella: Starting at $86

When dining outdoors, you can avoid the harsh sun with this large, 10-foot, octagonal umbrella. The umbrella offers an adjustable height, uses a pole with a standard 1.5-inch diameter and takes advantage of a crank lift. It can be tilted with the push of a button. And to add ambiance as the day turns to night, beneath the umbrellas are 40 solar-powered LED lights that can run for up to seven hours per charge.

While the umbrella itself is waterproof and uses a polyester material that's protected from fading caused by UV rays, a weighted base is sold separately. When open, the umbrella measures 10 x 10 feet and is just over 8 feet tall.

For a limited time, Wayfair has now has this umbrella reduced down to $86 in navy blue.

Sol 72 Outdoor Claughaun free-standing umbrella base: $53 (save 41%)

This is a free-standing umbrella base that'll keep your patio umbrella secure. It's made from resin and steel with an elegant bronze finish that features a round silhouette. This base features decorative geometric engraving that provides an elevated and textured aesthetic. It's compatible with any two-inch umbrella pole that's sold separately.

This base is both rust and weather-resistant, so it'll stand up to the elements throughout the spring and summer seasons. The base is also adjustable for added flexibility. Plus, the pole neck is removable as needed. Thus, it'll also work nicely with poles that are either 1.5 or 1.89 inches in diameter, so it's a good option to use with the Arlmont & Co. Jeanine octagonal lighted market umbrella that's showcased above.

Right now, Wayfair has this umbrella base on sale for just $53, which is 41% off its $90 list price.

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes 4-person outdoor seating set: $390 ($769 off)

Here's a stunning outdoor seating set that looks expensive, but that's on sale during Memorial Day for a mere $316 with the code SAVE -- a great reduction from its $1,085 list price. The set is perfect for comfortably seating up to four adults.

Included are one loveseat, two chairs, a table and matching, all-weather cushions for the loveseat and chairs. Each piece features an open and airy design that nicely combines form with function. The slatted silhouette of each piece aids with rain drainage while also creating a chic contemporary appearance.

The chairs, loveseat and table are made from acacia wood and galvanized steel, so it's all attractive, stable and water-resistant.

Callan outdoor dining set: $490 (9% off)

Just as you can spend thousands to redecorate a room inside your home with high-end new furniture, the same is true for your outdoor living space. But even if you plan to spend top dollar for a luxurious outdoor dining set, there's no need to pay full price.

Head over to Wayfair right now, where you'll find this six-person outdoor dining set on sale during Memorial Day for 9% off, so you'll pay just $490. F

Indulge yourself and experience the ultimate in luxury and comfort while getting the most out of your outdoor living space. The set includes a table and six chairs with arms, plus six cushions. The base of the table and the chairs are constructed using acacia wrapped in wicker for a stylish look that will complement any patio.

Lyor outdoor acacia chaise lounge (set of four): $1,550 (save 25%)

Whether your home has a backyard pool or a patio large enough for four chaise lounges, this set will upgrade the look of your outdoor space while providing comfortable places to relax. Choose between a solid wood teak color frame with cream-colored cushions, or lounge chairs with a gray wood frame with dark gray cushions.

This bundle of four chaise lounge chairs and cushions will nicely anchor your outdoor space with a solid foundation that also brings unparalleled comfort. You get water-resistant cushions and acacia wood chair frames that include an adjustable function and a breathable slat design.

Each chair measures 76.75 x 39 x 26.25 inches. The cushion cover material is made from polyester. Each chair can lie completely flat but is adjustable for added comfort.

This set of four chairs is now on sale for $1,500, which is 25% off their list price of $2070.

Rosecliff Heights Anick plastic rocking Adirondack chair (set of 2): $264 (53% off)

There's nothing more timeless than a pair of rocking chairs sitting on a porch. For a limited time, you can buy this pair of Adirondack rockers for just $264 -- that's an impressive 53% off their $560 list price during Memorial Day 2024. To get this deal, head over to Wayfair right away, since stock is limited in certain color options.

Instead of being constructed from wood that needs to be maintained, these two chairs are made from a high grade of recycled HIPS material that has the look of wood. Thus, the chairs are far more resistant to weathering. They never need to be polished or repainted. The chairs have gently sloped bottom rails that provide a smooth rocking rhythm with plenty of support for your arms and hands.

Whether you're enjoying afternoon tea, gossiping with a neighbor, or just taking in the great outdoors, these rocking chairs will make the perfect addition to your porch or patio this Memorial Day.

