POPE FRANCIS: THE FIRST with Norah O’Donnell Pope Francis sits down for a global exclusive interview with CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell from the Vatican. In a wide-ranging conversation, Francis speaks about the wars across the world, immigration, climate change, his vision for the Catholic Church and his legacy. Ahead of the Church’s first World Children’s Day, the Pontiff talks about children as hope for the future.