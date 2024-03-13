Our Place quietly put its Always Pans on sale for nearly 50% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Our Place's Always Pan is widely considered to be one of the most popular pieces of cookware on the market. This can be attributed to its impressive versatility and striking good looks. As a food writer who has written extensively about pots and pans and their brands for years, I can confidently say there is no other pan out there like the Always Pan. And I'm not the only one who thinks this pan is special. So does Selena Gomez, who partnered with the brand to create her line of cookware.

We noticed that the brand quietly put two of the Selena Gomez x Our Place Always Pans on sale for $70 off the original price. That's a nearly 50% off discount. Considering that the Always Pan is a best-seller (not to mention a hit on social media), we're pretty surprised that this pan is on sale at all. It's only a matter of time before these limited-edition pans sell out (the Always Pan has sold out before, at full price), so take advantage of this kitchen deal while supplies last.

Always Pan 2.0, Standard 10.5-inch pan: Save 46%

Our Place

It's important to note that the only colors that are on sale are rosa and azul, both of which are limited-edition colors part of Selena Gomez's line. The colors that are part of the Always Pan palette are just one of the many characteristics that make this piece of cookware so noteworthy. Quality cookware that is also beautifully colorful is in short supply, especially ones that are nonstick like the Always Pan. So if you're like me, and you need your cookware to be cute, the Always Pan is your best bet.

What's also great about the Always Pan is that it is a frying pan and saute pan in one. This translates to lots of room inside the pan. The walls are high enough to where you can braise meats and vigorously stir mixtures without having to worry about food flying out of the pan. Unlike other pans on the market, this one comes with a steamer basket, allowing you to steam veggies or even noodles, and a wood spatula that has its own spoon rest built into the pan.

The Always Pan 2.0 is made of recycled aluminum (aluminum heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly), can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees in the oven, and according to the brand, boasts a non-toxic coating. These were designed to work with any cooktops, including induction. Like other pans, this should be hand-washed only to ensure its longevity.

This pan boasts a 4.6-star rating out of more than 36,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "I love everything about my Always pan. So much so that I've ordered the larger pans and the pot. Cooking is amazing and clean up is a breeze."