Climber's body found on Mount Denali in Alaska, North America's tallest

Anchorage, Alaska — A climber was found dead on North America's tallest peak, Denali, on Monday, a day after a family member told rangers they hadn't heard from them in days, authorities said.

The climber was using a satellite communication device to keep in contact with their family during a solo attempt to climb Denali, according to a statement from Denali National Park and Preserve. Rangers found the climber's tent and used information gathered from interviews and location data from their satellite device account to identify where they may be.

A climbing team had reported seeing the climber traversing from a 17,200-foot plateau to Denali Pass at 18,200 feet last Wednesday, the park said.

A view of Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley, on September 1, 2015 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Denali is 20,320 feet, the highest in North America. Lance King / Getty Images

Data indicated the device hadn't changed locations since Thursday, "suggesting a fall from the Denali Pass traverse took place on that day," the park said.

The climber's body was found Monday, and the park said recovery efforts would be made when weather conditions allowed. The climber's name hasn't been released.

They are one of at least 14 people to have died in falls since 1980 along this section of Denali's West Buttress route, the park said.

About 350 climbers are currently on the route, though most are lower because it's still early in the climbing season, the park said.