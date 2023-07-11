The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 4K TV deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sick of your old TV? We've got good news. You can find a great deal on a customer-loved smart TV right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023. The retailer has slashed the price on a number of 4K TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more must-have screens during the deals event.

We recognize that upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive -- especially if you want quality. That's why the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best TV deals on Amazon during Prime Day. All of these TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've even found Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV on sale at Amazon now. The 4.4-star-rated TV is a CBS Essentials bestseller.

Keep reading to discover the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models at Amazon.

Top products in this article:

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,998)

65" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,497 (reduced from $1,900)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $180 (reduced from $400)

Best TV deals at Prime Day 2023



Save on bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more. All of these top-rated TVs have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $1,998

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now you'll get the best deal on the 75-inch model.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,998)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series 4K with Fire TV: $180

Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound. Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning 4K resolution and access thousands of shows with Amazon Fire TV built-in.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD with Fire TV, $180 (reduced from $400)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $340

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more. Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can score the TV for 35% off.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $340 (reduced from $520)

LG OLED C2 series 4K smart TV: $1,297 and up

This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

55" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C2 series 4K TV, $1,497 (reduced from $1,900)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $430 and up

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 (reduced from $830)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: $600 (Save $200)

You can score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,598



Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

