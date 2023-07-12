The best Amazon Prime Day PS5 video game deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blizzard

Whether your gaming backlog is a mile long or you're just getting into video games, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to jump into the hobby. It's been a great year for gamers on all platforms, with titles like "Diablo IV" out in the wild (now $5 off for Prime Day). And there are also tons of hot games on the way, like the fall's "Starfield," "Super Mario RPG," and "Mortal Kombat 1".

Looking to pick up some new games and add them to your collection? Now's the best time to do it, as Amazon has a wide variety of top-rated games from all genres for the PlayStation 5 on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Check out some of our picks below for the best deals on PS5 games you'll find right now while sifting through the mountain of Prime Day deals and discounts.

Top PS5 video game deals in this article:

Just released: "Diablo IV", $65 (reduced from $70)

4.8-star-rated hit: God of War Ragnarok, $50 (reduced from $70)

Must-play game over 50% off: "Ghost of Tsushima", $30 (reduced from $70)

"God of War Ragnarok"



Sony Computer Entertainment

"God of War Ragnarok" is the cinematic follow-up to the 2018 reboot of the fan-favorite PlayStation 2 classic. It features protagonist Kratos and his teen son Atreus as the pair work to fend off the oncoming Ragnarok, the end of the world. While Kratos attempts to ensure Atreus grows into a formidable warrior, Atreus ends up going off on his own path, determining a new fate for himself. It's a gritty and unique adventure that's well worth exploring, especially for longtime "God of War" fans, and at this price it's a veritable must-buy. Rated 4.8 stars.

"God of War Ragnarok", $50 (reduced from $70)

"Diablo IV"



Blizzard

Jump into the latest entry in the classic dungeon-crawling action RPG series with "Diablo IV". Explore sprawling dungeons on your way to Hell while eliminating evil creatures and looting the various treasure stores found within the depths of each area. In a variety of dark and treacherous realms, you'll clear out skeletons, demons, and other creatures as you work to defeat Lilith, daughter of Mephisto, who's returned 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls". It's a must-play for single-player fans as well as anyone looking for a fun hack-and-slash evening with friends. Rated 4.1 stars.

"Diablo IV", $65 (reduced from $70)

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"

Electronic Arts

Explore the continuation of an original "Star Wars" adventure in "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor". Fledgling Jedi Knight Cal must seek out the planet Tanalorr to establish a new home for the Jedi, who must hide from the Empire, set on destroying them. This single-player, narrative-based adventure puts you in the driver's seat as Kestis wields a lightsaber, Force powers, and works to preserve the Jedi Order before the Empire can wipe them out once and for all. It's a vast improvement over the original game in many ways, and a fantastic deal at this price. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for an additional $11 off its discounted price of $55. Rated 4.6 stars.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", $44 (reduced from $70)

"Ghost of Tsushima"

Sony Interactive Entertainment

"Ghost of Tsushima" follows a samurai warrior named Jin Sakai as he deals with the loss of Tsushima Island. As the island burns at the hands of the Mongols, Jin must work to protect his people and take back the home that he loves. This adventure game, a love letter to the classic samurai film genre, is rife with swordplay, stealth mechanics and a plot inspired by real-life historical events. It's an excellent play, especially for fans of Kurosawa films or anyone with an interest in samurai games, as this one does it in a way that's impeccable. Rated 4.8 stars.

"Ghost of Tsushima", $30 (reduced from $70)

"The Callisto Protocol"

Krafton

There's something not quite right about the maximum security Black Iron Prison in "The Callisto Protocol". In this third-person survival horror game, protagonist Jacob Lee is forced to become a prisoner at the facility on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. Not long after he arrives, however, inmates begin transforming into hideous creatures. Jacob has to battle through these disgusting monsters to figure out what's happening and get through it before he ends up dead. For fans of horror games like "Dead Space", "The Callisto Protocol" is an absolute must-play. Rated 4.5 stars.

"The Callisto Protocol", $30 (reduced from $50)

"Like a Dragon: Ishin!"



Sega

Dive into this "Like a Dragon" side story and take on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, a samurai who takes it upon himself to avenge his adoptive father while taking over the samurai himself. "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a newly-translated version of a classic entry in the series that's in English for the first time. See all your favorite personalities like Nishikiyama and Majima from the world of "Yakuza" and explore 1860s Japan with a variety of combat style and plenty to discover. For anyone looking to complete their "Like a Dragon" collection, "Ishin!" is a gem. Rated 4.7 stars.

"Like a Dragon: Ishin!", $30 (reduced from $60)

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart"

Insomniac Studios

The classic platforming duo Ratchet and Clank are back in "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart", a new adventure featuring an additional playable character. This time, the heroes must stop a robotic emperor who's set on conquering worlds across multiple dimensions. "Rift Apart" is a journey built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, and a great new evolution in the popular duo's long-running legacy. Rated 4.8 stars.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart", $30 (reduced from $70)

More top-rated PS5 game deals at Amazon Prime Day

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices. There are even Prime Day deals on gift cards.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers