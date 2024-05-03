Best furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you had your eye on a new couch for the living room, a new bed frame for your bedroom, a new dining room set or a cozy chair to relax in after a hard day at work? Well, as Memorial Day approaches, some of your favorite furniture retailers -- like West Elm, Wayfair, Apt2B Modern Furniture and Herman Miller -- are already hosting sales that'll allow you to save big on new furniture for your entire home.

Our in-house team of deal shoppers has been scouring the web to compile this roundup of furniture sales you can take advantage of right now -- and save up to 70% in the process.

Save up to 70% on bestselling furniture pieces ahead of Memorial Day

Why wait for official Memorial Day sales to kick off when you can find great deals on the furniture brands you want right now? Here are some of the biggest sales to check out now.

Save 20% off on select West Elm furniture

Save up to 70% off furniture from Wayfair

Save 20% off select furniture from Apt2B Modern Furniture

Save 20% off on select furniture from Herman Miller

Save up to 20% on select West Elm furniture

West Elm furniture looks gorgeous in your home, but it can be pricey. That's why we think you should take advantage of this 20% off sale the retailer is offering ahead of Memorial Day 2024.

West Elm simple bed frame (Queen): $359

West Elm

This bed's name says it all. It offers a modern, but simple design that'll fit the decor of any bedroom. It comes in a twin, full, queen or king size, and in your choice of white or acorn. This bed frame can be used with an optional headboard or on its own.

As one of West Elm's bestselling and most versatile bed options, it is made from solid and engineered wood with a mahogany veneer that's covered with a water-based finish. It relies on solid pine support slats (included) to hold your mattress and has a weight limit of 300 pounds.

The queen-size bed frame measures 41 x 77.5 x 14.25 inches. There's a 10.7-inch under-bed clearance. From the floor to the top of the side rail, it's 14 inches tall. West Elm offers a variety of mattresses and headboard options (sold separately) that can be used with this extremely popular bed frame.

West Elm Harmony sofa (customizable): $1,529 and up

West Elm

Featuring a contemporary design, West Elm's Harmony sofa can be fully customized to fit perfectly into your home's existing decor. Start by choosing the sofa size (76, 82, 92 or 104 inches). Next, select the sofa's depth (41 or 47 inches). There are even two seat cushion configuration options (multi-seat or bench-style). And finally, choose from dozens of upholstery fabric options.

Based on the configuration you choose, the Harmony sofa could easily become the most comfortable seating in your home. During the West Elm sale, pricing of the sofa ranges from $1,529 to $3,099.

Some Harmony sofa configurations are in stock and available for immediate shipping, while customized designs will take between one and five weeks to ship. The good news: Based on the options you choose, this sofa is up to 15% off, but only for a limited time.

West Elm Viv swivel chair (customizable): $559 and up

West Elm

West Elm's beautiful and incredibly popular Viv swivel chair is currently on sale for 20% off and it offers a wide range of customizable fabric choices. During the sale, you'll pay between $560 and $1,698 for this comfortable accent chair that has a 360-degree swivel base. It features a curved and padded back and seat, so it was designed for comfort.

The frame is made from kiln-dried pine and engineered wood with reinforced joinery. The cushions are constructed from resilient polyurethane foam that is fiber-wrapped for extra comfort and support. The chair's overall dimensions are 29.5 x 31 x 29.5 inches.

When ordering, you can choose between literally dozens of fabric types and colors, including some that will ship right away (such as the stone white chunky chenille or white chunky boucle). Other fabric options will take between one and five weeks (possibly more) to ship. Whatever options you choose, this stunning chair will add to the overall aesthetic of a living room, bedroom or family room, while providing comfortable seating for many years to come.

West Elm Santa Rosa plank dining table: $599 and up

West Elm

Available in a driftwood or onyx color, West Elm's Santa Rosa plank dining table comes in two sizes -- a 76-inch version that accommodates six seats and a 90-inch version that offers space for up to eight dining chairs. The table offers plenty of gathering space for an entire family while providing a sturdy plank base for a grounded and stable feel.

All of the spruce wood is kiln-dried for added durability and each of the finish options show off the wood's natural tone and markings to give it a contemporary, yet rustic appearance.

For a limited time, save 20% on this dining table at West Elm. The matching Santa Rosa dining benches are also on sale for $359 each, but you can also surround this table with a wide range of luxurious and comfortable dining chair options that are also available from West Elm.

West Elm Haven 2-piece bumper chaise sectional: $2,633 and up (20% off)

West Elm

With this chaise sectional sofa from West Elm, you can quickly transform your entire living room space and give it a new look. The sectional is up to 20% off and ranges in price between $2,633 and $4,698 based on the size, configuration and fabric you choose.

For starters, you can have the bumper chaise on either the left or right side of the sectional. You can also select the sectional's width (106 or 113 inches), its depth (39 or 45 inches), the cushion design (multi-seat or bench-style), as well as the fabric type and color. As with most of West Elm's upholstered furniture, you have dozens of beautiful and durable fabric options to choose from.

We love the casual and low-slung shape of this sectional since it allows you to sink right into the plush cushions. The frame is hand-built and then custom-upholstered. It'll make a wonderful addition to your living room.

Save up to 70% off furniture from Wayfair

Furniture retailer Wayfair is having a huge sale on furniture this weekend at its Way Day sale. Because it's a once-every-year sale, you'll want to check out these huge Way Day deals while you can.

Sand & Stable Hertford upholstered linen blend accent chair: $145

Wayfair

For less than $150, you can add one or more of these stunning accent chairs to your living space to provide additional seating and a casual and timeless aesthetic. This Hertford upholstered linen blend accent chair from Sand & Stable features a solid wood frame and comes with a matching throw pillow.

The chair relies on a kiln-dried wood frame with a brown finish and sits on splayed legs for a mid-century modern look. It's nicely upholstered using a linen-blend upholstery with a solid hue that's purposefully distressed for a vintage feel.

The foam-filled cushions provide extra padding as you read or relax, while its pillow-back and square arms provide plenty of support.

Willa Arlo Interiors Austell velvet wingback bed: $207 (70% off)

Wayfair

One of the fastest and easiest ways to change up or modernize the look of your bedroom is simply to replace the bed frame. Right now, Wayfair has this Willa Arlo Interiors Austell bed frame on sale for a whopping 70% off, but only for a limited time.

The frame's upholstery comes in your choice of five solid colors, including white, black, green, navy blue or pink. It's also available in a full, queen or king size.

While you can use any appropriately sized mattress with this bed frame, Wayfair recommends the Nora medium cooling gel memory foam mattress, which is also currently on sale. (For more mattress options, check out our rundown of early Memorial Day mattress deals.)





17 Stories bookcase: $69 (25% off)

Wayfair

Even if you're not an avid reader and your book collection is rather sparse, you can use this bestselling six-shelf bookcase to show off keepsakes or organize and display some of your favorite belongings.

The bookcase is available in charcoal gray, industrial brown, vintage black, vintage brown or vintage white. It's designed to stand on its own in your living room, bedroom, or home office. It's made from durable MDF particleboard.

The entire bookshelf measures 70.8 x 23.8 x 9.3 inches, while each shelf measures 23.8 x 9.3 x 11.4 inches. Each shelf can hold up to 22 pounds.

We love the bookcase's unusual industrial design and elegant rustic features, but it's the $69 price that caught our attention. Right now, this bookcase is on sale at Wayfair for 25% off.

Red Barrel Studio oversized power lift chair: $390 (42% off)

Wayfair

At the end of a long work day or on the weekends, you probably want to sit yourself down in an incredibly comfortable reclining chair and just relax, read or watch the playoffs on TV. This overstuffed Studio power lift chair from Red Barrel Studio offers the perfect solution -- and it's on sale right now at Wayfair for 42% off, so you'll pay just $390.

This chair comes in your choice of seven upholstery colors. It's designed to provide superior comfort. Best of all, getting in and out of this chair is super easy (even if you need mobility assistance) thanks to this chair's effortless power lift mechanism.

Meanwhile, the cushioning uses a plush and incredibly soft upholstery. As a bonus, you get a built-in heated massage system that'll soothe aching muscles. It's built using a durable metal frame and includes a handy side pocket, along with an easy-to-use remote control.

Save 20% off select furniture from Apt2B Modern Furniture

We're fans of the furniture selection offered by Apt2B Modern Furniture because it's all well made, affordably priced and designed to fit into someone's modern home decor. Give your home a modern makeover with these on-sale pieces from Apt2B Modern Furniture.

Apt2B Tuxedo 2-piece sectional sofa: $3,278 and up (20% off)

Apt2B

This bestselling Tuxedo two-piece sectional sofa is the perfect example. And right now, it's on sale for 20% off.

You can choose between 56 fabric colors and options and also choose the leg finish, allowing you to give this piece a customized look that'll fit in perfectly with your living room's decor. You can choose to have the chaise positioned on the left or right side.

In addition to being on sale, Apt2B Modern Furniture is offering free shipping. And if you want to stick with this popular design and add additional furniture pieces to any room, there's a whole line of options in the Tuxedo collection, including sleeper sofas, loveseats, ottomans and more.

Apt2B Midtown deluxe media cabinet: $1,382 (20% off)

Apt2B

Adding a media cabinet to your living room or TV room will provide plenty of extra storage, become a focal point around your television set and can add to the overall visual aesthetic of the room. This deluxe media cabinet is currently 20% off at Apt2B Modern Furniture. It's part of the company's Midtown collection which includes a broad lineup of options that can be added to a living room, bedroom, home office, or guest room.

This media cabinet is made from solid, all-natural acacia wood and features gold-tipped legs and drawer pulls. It offers a lovely mid-century design that gives each piece in the Midtown collection a timeless appeal. This media cabinet includes six drawers and two slatted cabinet doors that open to reveal even more shelved storage space.

Apt2B Aiken dining bundle: $1,702 (20% off)

Apt2B

Don't have the luxury of a full-size dining room within your home? The Aiken dining bundle is designed specifically for smaller spaces, yet it offers a modern and premium appearance. The set includes a table and four matching chairs -- and right now, it's on sale for 20% off, so you'll pay just $1,702 for the bundle.

The table measures 70.87 x 35.4 x 29.5 inches and has a seat height of 17.25 inches. Each of the matching chairs measures 18.5 x 21.25 x 33.5 inches. The table is constructed using solid acacia wood with an Estelle brown wood finish, while the chairs are made from solid rubber wood and have the same finish as the table, but are accompanied by a grey fabric upholstered cushion.

Now priced at $2,182, there's also a seven-piece set that looks identical, but it comes with six chairs, instead of four (and the table itself is larger to accommodate the extra chairs).

Save 20% on select furniture from Herman Miller

Luxe furniture retailer Herman Miller is offering 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping. Here are some of our top Herman Miller Memorial Day sale picks.

Herman Miller Luva modular sectional: $9,252 (20% off)



Herman Miller

When most people think of Herman Miller, what comes to mind are the company's iconic Aeron office chairs. However, the company also offers a large and ever-expanding home furniture collection that showcases the luxury and premium quality that Herman Miller is known for.

Leading up to Memorial Day, many of the home furniture pieces offered by Herman Miller are on sale and being discounted by up to 20%, including this high-end Luva modular sectional, which is normally priced at $11,565 but is on sale right now for $9,252. Best of all, when ordering this sectional, you can choose from dozens of fabric styles and colors.

We like this sofa because it's designed for dual functionality. The back expands for relaxed lounging or folds down to provide a more supportive seat. The sectional's style is inspired by Japanese futons that use upholstery in natural textiles and leathers that accentuate organic lines. The sectional measures 41 x 120 x 68 inches. The style of this sectional is also available as an armchair, chaise, sofa and more, so be sure to check out the entire Luva collection.

Herman Miller Everywhere table: $676 (20% off)

Herman Miller

Herman Miller's Everywhere table is designed for versatility. It can be set up as a desk within a home office or used for a wide range of other purposes in whatever room of your home you choose to place it. Three sizes are available -- 30 x 60 inches, 30 x 72 inches or 36 x 72 inches.

Choose between six tabletop finishes -- including walnut, light brown walnut, maple, white or walnut on ash. Then select between white, black or silver legs.

Overall, the table offers a minimal aesthetic, so you can set it up wherever it's needed and it'll fit in nicely with the room's existing decor. The table is constructed from 67% recycled materials.

Herman Miller Eames lounge chair and ottoman: $6,396 (20% off)

Herman Miller

This Eames lounge chair and ottoman was originally released in 1956. It began with the designers' desire to create a chair with "the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman's mitt."

Decades later, this timeless design lives on. It embodies what it really means to relax. It's a contemporary lounge chair that's assembled by hand to ensure the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. It's furniture that's designed to be passed down through the generations while providing superior comfort to everyone who uses it.

Choose from a range of wood finishes, upholsteries and sizes that pair fine wood with fine fabric or leather. It fits nicely in a living room, home office or bedroom. For a limited time, Herman Miller has slashed 20% off this chair and ottoman combo, so you'll pay just $6,396 for the set.

For even more great deals you can snag before Memorial Day, check out our unprecedented Memorial Day sales and deals coverage that's continuously being updated with deals and sale information on everything from outdoor furniture and lawn mowers to luggage, grills, robot vacuums, washers and dryers, and all of the latest tech gadgets (like Apple iPads and Apple Watches).