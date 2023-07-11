Amazon Prime Day 2023 live: See today's best deals on tech, home, fitness, more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 live: See today's best deals on tech, home, fitness, moreget the free app
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices. There will even be deals on gift cards.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, Crest and more reader-loved brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
This 4.7-star Cosori air fryer is on sale for $76 during Amazon Prime Day
The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $76 (reduced from $100)
The Google Pixel 6a is $249 on Amazon during Prime Day
The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.
The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)
The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $249 (reduced from $349)
Amazon Prime Day Yeti deal: Score a Yeti Rambler on sale
With the Yeti MagSlider lid and a double-wall insulation and a 18/8 stainless steel body, the Yeti Rambler can take a beating and still keep your drinks at the right temperature. Each cup holds 30 ounces and is over 7.5 inches tall. And since it's on sale now for Prime Day 2023, you have nothing to lose.
Yeti Rambler 30-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler, $38 (reduced from $45)
Amazon Prime Day Lightening deal: The Petcube pet camera is 40% off
Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts. If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
You can currently score a hot lightening deal on this pet camera. But hurry -- the deal won't last long.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
Get the Google Pixel Watch at its best price of 2023 this Amazon Prime Day
Looking for one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer $100 off deal on this top-rated smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day today. (Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.)
The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold. Rated 4.3 stars.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $250 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Upgrade your home security with this 50% off Blink bundle
Secure your home with this discounted security bundle. It includes the Blink video doorbell, a Blink Mini, a Blink Outdoor camera and a Sync Module 2 device that connects and syncs the devices together. This is a great introductory kit to upgrade your home security for under $150.
Blink Indoor camera kit, $110 (reduced from $220)
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children -- and it's currently 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $105 (reduced from $160)
Amazon Prime Day lightning deal: This customer-loved stick vacuum is 74% off
This 4.8-star-rated stick vacuum is equipped with an upgraded 300W brushless motor, which can provide up to 25KPa of outstanding suction power at the device's highest setting. It boasts a 45-minute run time and features a five-stage sealed cyclone filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of dust particles.
Oprah-approved bedding is deeply discounted at Amazon
These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from premium bamboo fabric and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
This set was seen on Oprah's favorite things list in 2018. Prices vary by size
Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $295 (reduced from $389)
Score an iRobot Roomba for the lowest price we've ever seen
If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you have a rare opportunity to score an iRobot Roomba for under $150.
The iRobot Roomba 676 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.
"This may be the best thing I have ever spent my money on. I recommend it to everyone." wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It does great on both hard surfaces and carpet with animal hair."
iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $270)
The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is just $159 for Prime Day
This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and features a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super-quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. At 1.8 pounds, it's lighter than the Theragun Elite and it's more affordable too -- the massage gun is only $159 at Amazon right now.
"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," one Amazon reviewer says. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."
Upgrade your home internet with an Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for 56% off
The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices.
This heavily-discounted Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system includes 3 Eero Pro and replaces the traditional Wi-Fi router, Wi-Fi extender and internet booster to cover the whole house with fast and reliable internet.
Amazon Prime members can get it for less than half price during Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $70 with Prime (reduced from $150)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is just $160 during Amazon Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users -- and right now it's on sale for an ultra-low price during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The smartwatch features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm -- and even sleep tracking technology -- thanks to an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is available in five colors. Rated 4.6 stars.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $160 with Prime (reduced from $270)
Amazon Prime Day stand mixer deal: Score a top-rated stand mixer for just $39
If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a respectable 250-watt motor.
The stand mixer comes in six colors and is 51% off.
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $39 (reduced from $80)
Amazon is practically giving away this Philips air fryer during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Here's a doorbuster deal on an air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). The best part is that Amazon Prime members can score this air fryer for over $100 off right now.
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $76 with Prime (reduced from $180)
Get a smart home for $13 with this Amazon smart plug
Turn your home into a smart home in minutes with this hot Amazon Prime Day deal on an Amazon smart plug. This compact smart plug allows you to add Alexa voice command to any outlet. With the smart plug you can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to automatically turn on and off and even control them remotely when you're away from home with the Alexa app.
It offers a super simple set-up process. Just plug it in to your outlet, open the Amazon Alexa app and get started.
Right now, this convenient smart plug is 48% off for Prime members.
Amazon smart plug, $13 (reduced from $25)
Amazon just marked down the Apple iPad Mini during Prime Day 2023
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 for Amazon Prime members.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $499)
Amazon is slashing prices on Amazon Fire TVs during Prime Day
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million (not a misprint) movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 with Prime (reduced from $560)
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 with Prime (reduced from $830)
Hot Amazon Prime Day deal: Score an Amazon Echo Dot for just $23
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. And, of course, the Echo Dot also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for an eye-popping 54% off with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Echo Dot, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 with Prime (reduced from $60)
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save on the Apple AirPods 3rd generation earbuds
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $40 on them when you buy at Amazon as an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $140 (reduced from $179)
Amazon Prime Day 2023 luggage deal: Save on this must-have Delsey Paris carry-on
Amazon is currently offering a ton of deals on bestselling luggage and travel essentials during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. There's never been a better time to get a great deal on a new piece or set of luggage, packing cubes, backpacks and other gear, especially if you've got a trip coming up. One of the best deals that we've found is on this chic Delsey Paris Chatelet carry-on.
With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.
This small carry-on is available in four colors: white, brown, navy and pink. Pricing varies by color, but all are currently on sale.
Delsey Paris Chatelet carry-on, $190 (reduced from $300)
You can also save on a set featuring a top-rated Delsey Paris Chatelet carry-on and a large 28-inch checked spinner.
Delsey Paris Chatelet two-piece luggage set, $600 (reduced from $750)
Get the lowest price ever on Samsung "The Frame" 4K TVs at Amazon Prime Day
Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. And it's deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. You can get this 4.2-star-rated art TV for its best price, ever.
This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.
This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
- 32" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $538 (reduced from $598)
- 43" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $998)
- 55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $988 with Prime (reduced from $1,498)
- 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,998)
- 75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,977 (reduced from $2,998)
Amazon Prime Day earbud deal: Score the Beats Studio Buds for $60 off
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
These IPX4-rated earbuds provide 24 hours of listening time with the charging case (8 hours per charge). They have active noise cancelation and feature sweat- and water-resistance.
"I've tried many brands over the years and these are hands down the best I've found," shared one Amazon reviewer. "They are lightweight and come with various caps to fit your ear so they don't slip."
Choose from five colors.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 with Prime (reduced from $150)
Save on this CBS Essentials reader-loved Dyson Airwrap alternative
CBS Essentials' top-selling hair tool, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer hot air brush,, is now on sale for only $39 on Amazon -- the lowest price we've seen this year.
If you've been wanting to try a blow dryer brush, you might not find a better opportunity than this one.
This Revlon blow-dryer brush is popular with our readers (a staffer who owns one calls it "life-changing"), in part, because it's much more affordable than the Dyson AirWrap (and other competing hair tools). We like it because it gives a great blowout look at home without the cost of a hair-salon visit.
It's a big favorite with Amazon shoppers, too -- the 4.6-star-rated Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is an Amazon bestseller. One satisfied Amazon reviewer calls this Revlon tool a "miracle of a brush." Many others have expressed shock at how quickly this brush dries long, abundant hair -- often in 10 minutes or less.
The Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer and hot-air brush can dry and style your hair in one step. Verified buyers on Amazon say it's an ideal budget hair tool for people with curly, straight or wavy hair.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39 (reduced from $60)
The iconic Vitamix 5200 is on sale for Prime Day
Shake up your morning routine this Amazon Prime Day with a blender that boasts serious horsepower.
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. (We love how smoothly soups and smoothies turn out.) Its blades move so fast that you can even make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $300 with Prime (reduced from $480)
Amazon Prime Day doorbuster deal: Score an Apple MacBook Air for just $750
This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $750 during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13" MacBook Air (2020), $750 (reduced from $999)
Major robot vacuum deal: The Samsung Jetbot AI+ is 49% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. The best part is that it's currently 49% off as part of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.
You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $664 with Prime (reduced from $1,299)
Say goodbye to manual mopping with this hot Amazon Prime day deal on the iRobot Braava robot mop
Mopping the floors probably isn't your favorite chore, but mopped floors do help keep your home feeling fresh and clean. Thankfully, you can offload this task to this on-sale smart mop. The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner is currently 22% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.
The Braava Jet M6 robot mop delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. Save $101 on the best-selling robot mop while you can.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $349 (reduced from $450)
Score Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for $249 during Amazon Prime Day
Need a new pair of earbuds for the gym or back-to-school season? Then Amazon has an incredible deal for you. These CBS Essentials reader-loved earbuds are on a major discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim the world's best active noise-cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. (We've owned Bose products ourselves and can confirm: When they say noise is canceled, it's canceled.)
They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-canceling earbuds are even water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Score the top-rated earbuds at a deep discount now for $249.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 with Prime (reduced from $299)
Treat yourself to the KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer for 32% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here -- and it's the perfect occasion to buy that KitchenAid stand mixer that you've had your eyes on. Right now, you can score an exceptional deal on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer.
This mini stand mixer offers plenty of power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,800 reviews.
Its cute design doesn't hurt, either.
"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.
Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this early Prime Day deal won't last for long.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 with Prime (reduced from $380)
Save up to $300 on the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top smartphones of 2023 -- and Amazon is offering a killer deal on the smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you're ready to upgrade your phone, take advantage of this hot Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right for you? Check out our hands-on review of the smartphone, or take a look at how the S23 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $950 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,080 with Prime (reduced from $1,380)
Get the best price on the Apple Watch ever this Amazon Prime Day
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done during Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.
If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Attention coffee lovers! Save big on a Keurig K-Express during Amazon Prime Day
Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Get the Apple iPad 10 at its best price of 2023: $380
The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup, the iPad 10th generation, is $50 off now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. This is the perfect tablet to buy for yourself or a loved one for back-to-school season or for everyday streaming and reading.
This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your summer vacation without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular models are also available.
Apple iPad 10, $380 with Prime (regularly $449)
Prime Day is a great time to shop for Apple AirTags
If you're someone who is constantly losing your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need a set of Apple AirTags. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.
These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon during Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is officially on!
It's now midnight in the Pacific Time Zone, which means Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on! We'll be here live blogging the best deals throughout the day. In the meantime, tap the button below to head straight to the deals.
If you don't own a robot vacuum yet, you should buy one during Amazon Prime Day
If you're still using an old-fashioned upright vacuum to clean your home, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a top-rated robot vacuum. They connect to your smartphone and can be programmed to patrol your home at regular intervals, intelligently avoiding toys and other small items, and reaching under furniture where regular vacuums struggle to reach.
Not sure which robot vacuum to pick? Our favorite model is the iRobot Roomba j7+. It's the best robot vacuum for pet owners, and it's already on sale, just hours before Amazon Prime Day. (For a less expensive option, check out this best selling Shark robot vacuum -- it's on sale too.)
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: Our favorite for pet owners
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
The current price of $649 is a good deal, but you may want to bookmark this page and come back when Prime Day officially starts -- this robot vacuum deal could get even better. (Fingers crossed!)
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with cleaning station, $649 (reduced from $800)
Competing Prime Day deal: Our readers are crazy for this $190 patio furniture set at Walmart
Upgrading your outdoor living space this summer? You might want to start at Walmart, not Amazon, because we found a really fantastic Walmart Plus Week deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.
Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, navy. turquoise, gray and red.
"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."
"I love this set!" says another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."
Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
The best competing Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy and more stores
Amazon Prime Day is such a big event that other major retailers are offering their own competing sales. Walmart Plus Week kicked off earlier today, with Walmart+ members getting early access to some deep discounts on tech and more.
Early Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
Last chance to get in on Amazon's best gift card deal: Spend $50, get $5 in free money
Amazon's best Prime Day gift card deal is on -- but it ends tonight, before Prime Day officially starts. First-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon e-gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 bonus credit
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: Reload $100, get a $12 bonus credit
Prime Day starts in a few hours. Here's how to prepare
To get the most out of tomorrow's Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime members get free two-day shipping, access to a huge library of titles on Prime Video and, of course, get access to Prime member-only deals.
If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, now's the best time to join. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, so you can take full advantage of this week's Prime Day sale without having to pay. After your free trial, Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month (less for students and EBT card holders) or $139 per year.
Tap the button below to get started with Amazon Prime.