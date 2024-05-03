Marc Summers talks journey through TV stardom and struggle The classic kids' game show "Double Dare" premiered in 1986, and was a massive success for Nickelodeon, which became one of the biggest cable channels of the 1990s. Behind much of that success was TV host Marc Summers. He's enjoyed a long career in front of and behind the camera, hosting and producing shows for Nick, Food Network and others. "CBS Mornings" met with the 72-year-old on the set of his new one-man play in New York City, called "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers."