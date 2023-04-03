The best gaming computers for 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're shopping for a gaming computer in 2023, it can be hard to sort through all of the options. Should you get a desktop or laptop for gaming? What specs do you need?

To help, we've compiled a list of the best gaming computers of 2023 across different categories and budgets. Explore this guide to find the computer that is right for your gaming needs.

You don't want to use just any laptop or desktop computer for gaming. Gaming PCs are a bit more expensive than standard productivity computers, but they are worth the investment if you want clear graphics and quick response times while playing your favorite games. A great PC gaming computer can make a significant difference in your gaming experience.

Keep reading to explore the best gaming computers of 2023.

Best gaming desktop pcs of 2023



If you're a PC gamer, you'll want a great gaming tower. Explore the best gaming PC towers from top PC brands like Lenovo and HP.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop

Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop is loaded with an ultra-fast AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an advanced Nvidia graphics card to enable smooth frame rates while gaming. The tower comes in a number of storage options with 16-64 GB of RAM and up to 10 TB of external storage.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop, $640 and up

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

Amazon

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is a top-rated, premium gaming PC. It features an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060Ti graphics card. It includes 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

One Amazon reviewer called this the best gaming computer they've ever had and shared. "Gaming is crisp and clear like you're living the game. I have had no lagging errors or problems loading games. This computer can quite literally run anything from Minecraft to virtual reality with ease."

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, $2,054 (reduced from $2,200)

Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop



Corsair via Amazon

The Corsair One gaming line is best popular among PC gamers. The Corsair One i200 is a compact gaming desktop loaded with a Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It offers fast performance and lifelike visuals. The gaming PC tower also offers an impressive 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Corsair One i200 compact gaming desktop, $3,384 (reduced from $3,600)

Best gaming desktop monitors of 2023



Gaming desktop monitors can be used with a Gaming PC or a console. Shop our top picks below.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor

Amazon

The Asus TUF curved gaming monitor boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $259

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor



Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,679 (reduced from $2,300)

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor



Amazon

This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $488 (reduced from $600)

Best gaming laptops in 2023

If you play video games, it's worth investing in a gaming laptop. Find the best gaming laptop for you below.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop

Lenovo

This top-rated gaming laptop from Lenovo is one of the best overall value gaming laptops. It features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $1,380 (reduced from $2,040)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate for high-performance gaming.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop



Acer via Amazon

You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for less than $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $739 (reduced from $840)

How to choose the best gaming pc for you

Not sure how to choose the best gaming computer or laptop for your needs and budget? Check out our gaming computer buying guide below to find answers to common questions.

How much RAM do you need for gaming in 2023?

You'll want at least 8 GB of RAM for gaming, though 16 GB or more is recommended for many current titles.

What specs should a decent gaming PC have?

You'll want to choose a gaming PC with a solid graphics card. Nvidia GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards are preferred for gaming. In addition to a great graphics card, a decent gaming PC should have at least 8 GB of RAM, 1080p HD or 4K display resolution and a fast processor. AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i5/i7 processors are common in the best gaming PC options.

Should you get a gaming laptop or a desktop?

Whether you should get a gaming laptop or desktop largely depends on your personal gaming preferences. A gaming desktop is more customizable, while a gaming laptop is more portable. Previously, desktop gaming PCs provided better performance, but gaming laptops have caught up quite a bit in that regard. If you want to be able to easily upgrade or build out your PC, consider a desktop. If you're a college student or someone that travels a lot, the portability of a laptop may be better suited to your needs.

