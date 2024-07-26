Trump to meet with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as Israeli leader wraps up U.S. trip

Washington — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, one day after the Israeli leader met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala separately at the White House.

Netanyahu has been in Washington this week to address Congress and urge elected officials to continue the United States' support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president after Mr. Biden bowed out of the race, warned Netanyahu that she will "not be silent" on the human suffering in Gaza. She said she had a "frank and constructive" conversation with Netanyahu, affirming Israel's right to defend itself and the need to bring hostages held by Hamas home, but also insisting it's time to end the war.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering," she said after meeting with Netanyahu.

The Biden administration ratcheted up pressure on Netanyahu to accept an elusive cease-fire deal with Hamas during meetings in Washington, but Israel appears to have issued new demands in the negotiations for an agreement to secure the release of dozens of hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for a halt in the war. A diplomat familiar with the ongoing talks told CBS News just hours before Netanyahu met with Mr. Biden that the Israeli leader had put forward new terms that could make an accord harder to reach.

Netanyahu and Trump have met before, when Trump was president. It's somewhat unusual for a foreign leader to meet with a presidential candidate who isn't currently in the White House. After the 2020 presidential election, Netanyahu congratulated then President-elect Biden, to Trump's irritation.

Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that Netanyahu was "very nice to me yesterday," and expressed appreciation that the Israeli leader was coming to visit him.

Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday.

"We meet today at a crossroads of history. Our world is in upheaval," Netanyahu said. "In the Middle East, Iran's axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together."

As Netanyahu spoke, pro-Palestine demonstrators descended on Union Station near the Capitol, graffitiing a monument and replica of the Liberty Bell, including one spray-painted message reading "Hamas is coming." They also tore down American flags flying outside the train station and set at least one of them on fire.

On Thursday, Harris condemned the pro-Hamas demonstrators' actions.

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews," Harris said in a statement. "Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation."