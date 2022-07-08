Kiehl's, Nuface and more: The best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't the only big sale to look forward to in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has already kicked off for select Nordstrom card members. (The sale opens to the general public July 15.)

There's lots of great stuff on sale at Nordstrom now, but there are a number of especially good beauty deals to be had. But hurry -- many of these discounted beauty gadgets and skin care kits will likely sell out before the sale is over.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on Saturday, July 9 for all Nordstrom cardmembers. (Select cardmembers can shop even earlier, based on their status.) The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to everyone on July 15, 2022.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. So even if you don't get early access, you'll have more than two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great deals.

How to shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals early

To save big at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the general public, you need to be a Nordstrom card holder (aka a Nordy Club member). If you don't already have a Nordstrom credit card, there's still time to sign up. Applicants can start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale the same day they get approved.

There are two types of Nordstrom cards you can sign up for: a retail credit card and a Visa credit card. Both cards offer the same Nordstrom benefits, including early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and points for every dollar spent on either card. First-time card holders can even get a $60 bonus when they sign up.

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more.

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

(Not the right choice for you? Check out these top-rated sunscreen options for 2022.)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Planner Collection: $260

Refresh your entire makeup collection with this set from Trish McEvoy. It includes Fragrance X Eau de Parfum (0.2 oz.), Fragrance 100 Eau de Parfum (0.2 oz.), Beauty Booster Cream SPF 30 (1.8 oz.), Eye Base Essentials (0.12 oz.), Intense Gel Eyeliner in Black (0.04 oz.), Lash Curling Tubular Mascara (0.18 oz.), Instant Eye Lift (0.1 oz.), Translucent Finishing Powder (0.33 oz.), Liquid Face Color (0.12 oz.), Fast-Track Face Stick Bronzer (0.08 oz.), Fast-Track Face Stick Highlight (0.08 oz.), Lip Liner in Barely There (0.04 oz.), Lip Color in Easy Nude 4 (0.12 oz.), Matte Lip Color in Sheer Mulberry (0.12 oz.), Liquid Lip Color in Red (0.1 oz.), Beauty Booster® Lip Gloss (0.28 oz.), Precision Brow Shaper (0.003 oz.) and a place and blend sponge.

The Power of Makeup Makeup Planner Collection, $260 (a $707 value)

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set: $65

Try out a new scent this summer with the Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set. It includes three fan-favorite fragrances: AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.), The Noir 29 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.) and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.).

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set, $65

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49

Stock up on this top-rated moisturizer by Kiehl's. It features beta carotene (an antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften skin and sesame oil, an emollient. This 33.8-ounce refill container, on sale for $49 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is a $160 value (compared with the non-refill).

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49 (reduced from $82)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $64

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Get it for $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

Le Pilage Toiletry Case: $60

Now that you've restocked on beauty and skin-care essentials, you need a new case to carry it. This toiletry case by Le Pilage is made of nylon canvas with a logo-embossed leather handle. It's available in nine colors; all are on sale.

Le Pilage Toiletry Case, $60 (reduced from $90)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals

Nordstrom isn't the only store with great beauty deals to shop now. Here are our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals you can get right now.

Nuface Trinity starter kit: $255

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $255 (reduced from $339)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $67

Save 16% on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof too.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $67 (reduced from $80)

Litbear acne pimple patches: $10

These pimple patches are extra large and can cover big breakout areas. Tea tree and calendula oil promise to soothe redness while the hydrocolloid patch helps to shrink zits and whiteheads. Get 80 patches for more than half off right now on Amazon.

Litbear acne pimple patches (80 pc), $10 (reduced from $22)

Glow Recipe gift set: $53

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $29

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to give yourself a sparkling smile. This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $29 (reduced from $55)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750: $280

This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips is on sale right now on Amazon: Get it for $50 off list price.

The DiamondClean 9750 connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. It features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.

Choose from two colors.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $280 after coupon (reduced from $330)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $63

Right now on Amazon, you can get this 4.6-star-rated rechargeable electric toothbrush for 10% off its list price.

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $63 (reduced from $70)

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin: $31

This lightweight salicylic acid lotion gently exfoliates dry, scaly, or rough skin on legs and upper arms.

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, $31 (reduced from $37)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $37

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file, buffer, cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $37 (regularly $50)

T3 Twirl Trio curling iron set

Achieve a wide range of glamorous hairstyles, from classic curls to beach waves, with the Twirl Trio curling iron set from T3. All three barrels are equipped with tech to protect hair from heat damage.

T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set, $335

V-shaped face masks: $16

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers (and popular with Essentials readers), feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask (5 pc), $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $35 (after coupon).

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 after coupon (reduced from $60)

