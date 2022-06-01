The best Bose deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bose

Bose products make up some of the best-rated headphones and speakers available on Amazon, with reviewers praising the brand's sound quality and clarity. Right now, you can score great deals on several top-rated Bose products on Amazon, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top products in this article:

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $279 (reduced from $329)

Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker, $149

Bose products feature the latest audio technology, including Dolby Atmos and active-noise cancelling. We've compiled a list of the best Bose deals at Amazon on headphones, earbuds, speakers and even smart glasses.

While we expect there to be a ton of great tech deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022, there's no need to wait until then to score deals on these Bose products. Amazon already has some big discounts available right now.

Want to save even more at Amazon? Once you're done picking out new Bose earbuds and speakers, check out our other Amazon Prime Day deals coverage, including our picks for the best TV deals, Apple deals, furniture deals and more.

The best Bose deals on Amazon

Looking for deals on great headphones on Amazon? We found Bose QuietComfort headphone models and more on sale at Amazon now.

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones: $279

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $279 (reduced from $329)

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones: $293

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $293 (reduced from $349)

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds: $199

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature adjustable noise cancellation. Take advantage of their full noise-cancelling capabilities, or let some outside noise pass through for added safety and awareness. The earbuds are water-resistant and feature simple touch controls. Select from three tip sizes.

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds,$199 (reduced from $279)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

Amazon

The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.

Many Amazon reviewers have praised the earbuds for their fit and comfort. "These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I'm running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out," wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Unlike many of Bose's other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise cancelling.

Bose sport earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

Bose smart soundbar 900: $799

Amazon

The Bose smart soundbar 900 features Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Audio can be streamed through the soundbar via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Control it with your voice via Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Bose smart soundbar 900, $799 (reduced from $899)

Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses: $199

Amazon

Bose Frames smart glasses feature polarized lenses and built-in speakers -- you can use them to listen to music and take phone calls via Bluetooth. Open-ear audio technology allows you to hear clearly (while minimizing the sound for others nearby).

The frames fully charge in one hour, and offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening per charge.

Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

The Bose Frames in the Tempo lens style are also on sale.

Amazon

Bose Frames Temp smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose Frames are also available in the more rounded, Soprano lens style.

Amazon

Bose Frames Soprano smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose Wave music system: $447

Amazon

The Bose Wave music system combines high-performance sound with a compact design. It comes with a CD player and an AM/FM radio tuner. Use the auxiliary inputs, or a Bluetooth adapter (not included) to stream music from your phone.

This Bose system is one our picks for the best alarm clocks you can buy. It features a dual-alarm setting.

Bose Wave music system, $447 (reduced from $499)

Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

Though not currently on sale, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a good buy if you need a portable Bluetooth speaker for your outdoor summer gatherings. This 4.8-star-rated Bluetooth speaker is waterproof. It floats, too! It has a high-quality sound output. The speaker can even detect the position it's in (the better to adjust the sound output for an optimal listening experience). Available in blue, black and white.

Bose SoundLink Flex portable bluetooth speaker, $149

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: