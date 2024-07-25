Watch CBS News
World

Archaeologists make stunning underwater discovery of ancient mosaic in sea off Italy

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

More than 30,000 ancient coins found
More than 30,000 ancient coins found off the coast of Italy 00:50

Researchers studying an underwater city in Italy say they have found an ancient mosaic floor that was once the base of a Roman villa, a discovery that the local mayor called "stupendous." 

The discovery was made in Bay Sommersa, a marine-protected area and UNESCO World Heritage Site off the northern coast of the Gulf of Naples. The area was once the Roman city of Baia, but it has become submerged over the centuries thanks to volcanic activity in the area. The underwater structures remain somewhat intact, allowing researchers to make discoveries like the mosaic floor. 

The Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park announced the latest discovery, which includes "thousands of marble slabs" in "hundreds of different shapes," on social media

452639775-795071199481548-6552179372358771133-n.jpg
A part of the mosaic floor being excavated.  Edoardo Ruspantini

"This marble floor has been at the center of the largest underwater restoration work," the park said, calling the research "a new challenge" and made "very complicated due to the extreme fragment of the remains and their large expansion."

The marble floor is made of recovered, second-hand marble that had previously been used to decorate other floors or walls, the park said. Each piece of marble was sharpened into a square and inscribed with circles. The floor is likely from the third century A.D., the park said in another post, citing the style of the room and the repurposing of the materials as practices that were common during that time. 

452533330-795071436148191-6754360492272000857-n.jpg
The remains of collapsed walls that cover the mosaic floor.  Parco Archeologico Campi Flegrei

Researchers are working carefully to extract the marble pieces from the site, the park said. The recovery work will require careful digging around collapsed walls and other fragmented slabs, but researchers hope to "be able to save some of the geometries." 

Once recovered, the slabs are being brought to land and cleaned in freshwater tanks. The marble pieces are then being studied "slab by slab" to try to recreate the former mosaic, the park said. 

452615453-795071266148208-4364365545620230344-n.jpg
Researchers work to rearrange the mosaic tiles after bringing them up from underwater.  Parco Archeologico Campi Flegrei

"The work is still long and complex, but we are sure that it will offer many prompts and great satisfactions," the park said. 

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.