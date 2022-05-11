CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon has deals on stick vacuums ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless, with strong suction and plenty of cool features. But with so many stick vacuums on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for you. We've found deals that you can get right now ahead of Prime Day on top-rated stick vacuums, from brands such as Samsung, Dyson and LG.

Top products in this article:

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $460 (reduced from $649)

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $598 (reduced from $700)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $557 (reduced from $600)

You don't have to wait for Amazon's biggest sale of the year to get a great deal on a new stick vacuum. Amazon has lots deals on right now. We're talking stick vacuums with multi-step HEPA filtration (perfect for people with pets and allergies), stick vacuums that have easy-to-use digital displays -- and even stick vacuums with multiple swappable batteries (so you can charge less and vacuum more). Not sure a stick vacuum is right for you? Then check out our guide to the best smart robot vacuums.

Keep reading to shop the best stick vacuum deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This lightweight, battery-powered Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin (so you can pick up more and empty less) -- and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes on minimum power level. Best of all: It's on sale right now at Amazon.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $460 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This 6-pound Samsung vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. The model includes Samsung's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $430 (reduced from $499)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum



Dyson via Best Buy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum offers powerful suction at three different levels. Never worry about dust or dander escaping thanks to its Advanced Whole Machine Filtration technology. The stick vacuum includes a torque-drive cleaner head, an electric wand set, a mini-motorized tool, a docking station, a combination accessory tool, a crevice tool and a mini-soft dusting brush. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon -- marked down more than $35.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $557 (reduced from $600)

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only 3 pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller, plus a soft roller. These two rollers allow you to seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance is outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle; the lights help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might otherwise miss.

This stick vacuum is corded, but Amazon users who have purchased the Shark Vertex like that feature.

"This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote a verified customer of the device.

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $230 (regularly $300)

Shark anti-allergen cordless lightweight stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This battery-powered stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets -- and severe allergies. It features a 40-minute run time, removable hand vacuum, self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration.

"You cannot go wrong for the price -- especially if you find yourself dealing with a vacuum hair always snarled in hair," a verified customer of the home appliance wrote on the Amazon site.

Shark anti-allergen cordless lightweight stick vacuum, $280 (regularly $350)

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner

LG Store via Amazon

This LG cordless stick vacuum features a compressor lever in the dust bin that can more than double your dust-bin capacity. Thanks to its two quick-release batteries, this LG vacuum lets you clean and charge at the same time. The portable stand can store and charge anywhere. The appliance comes with a detachable hand vacuum, and a 10-year warranty.

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $598 (regularly $700)

Black & Decker Powerseries Extreme cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Black + Decker via Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum comes with an angled floor head for use on multiple surfaces, V-shaped bristles (to pick up all types of debris) and an anti-tangle, pet-hair brush bar. It offers three different speeds, and includes a hand vacuum with an extra-long crevice tool for stairs, furniture and hard-to-reach spaces.

Black & Decker Powerseries Extreme cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $190 (regularly $200)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Related content from CBS Essentials: