Best coffee maker deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you look forward to waking up, you need to see the best coffee and espresso maker deals we found on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. There's no need to wait until July to shop: There are options for every size kitchen and budget from your favorite coffee maker brands including Keurig, Breville, Nespresso and more on sale now.

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen, and it should give you more than just coffee. This kitchen gadget essential should also make your morning easier.

We've found coffee makers with brew timers that will get your coffee pot going the second your alarm rings, espresso makers that feature their own milk frothers and more. All of these coffee and espresso maker options are on sale right now and would make great gifts for Mother's Day.

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $142 (regularly $189)

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control. This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $164 (regularly $219)

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $98 (reduced from $190)

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $59 (reduced from $79)

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $140 (regularly $208)

Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic. And it's on sale for 10% off at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $126 (regularly $140)

A 4.7-star-rated alternative to the Keurig K-Duo, the Ninja Dualbrew makes coffee from both grounds and K-Cups. But that's just the beginning: There are multiple settings so you can easily control the brew strength of your coffee and program it to make a pot of coffee at the same time every morning. There's a setting for iced coffee, an attached milk frother and a hot water dispenser (for making tea), too.

You can save $30 on this coffee maker at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Ninja Dualbrew pod and carafe coffee maker, $170 (reduced from $200)

This powerhouse espresso machine from Café impressively offers the option to customize flavor with 15 grind settings from coarse to fine. It also features a built-in, 180-degree rotatable steam wand. A huge perk? It looks gorgeous sitting in your kitchen with its sophisticated and sleek looks. It's available in white, matte black and stainless steel, all with copper accents.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $539 (reduced from $679)

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

