Watch CBS News

Best coffee maker deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

coffee-maker.jpg
Amazon Prime Day is in July, but there's no need to wait, as there are already great coffee maker deals available now at Amazon. Getty Images

If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you look forward to waking up, you need to see the best coffee and espresso maker deals we found on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. There's no need to wait until July to shop: There are options for every size kitchen and budget from your favorite coffee maker brands including KeurigBrevilleNespresso and more on sale now. 

Top products in this article:

Espresso maker for tiny kitchens: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $164 (regularly $219)

$164 at Amazon

Our most popular coffee maker: Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $98 (reduced from $190)

$98 at Walmart

Gorgeous kitchen statement espresso maker: Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $539 (reduced from $679)

$539 at Amazon

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen, and it should give you more than just coffee. This kitchen gadget essential should also make your morning easier. 

We've found coffee makers with brew timers that will get your coffee pot going the second your alarm rings, espresso makers that feature their own milk frothers and more. All of these coffee and espresso maker options are on sale right now and would make great gifts for Mother's Day.

The best coffee maker deals at Amazon right now

Keep reading to shop the best coffee and espresso maker deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day, or tap the button below to see all the coffee maker deals at Amazon right now.

See all coffee maker deals on Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $142 (save $47)

nespresso.jpg
Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $142 (regularly $189)

$142 at Amazon

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $164 (save $55)

pixi.jpg
Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control. This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $164 (regularly $219)

$164 at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $98 (save $92)

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $98 (reduced from $190)

check stock now at Amazon
$98 at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $59 (save $20)

keurig-k-mini-colors.jpg
Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $59 (reduced from $79)

$59 at Amazon

De'Longhi espresso machine: $140 (save $68)

De'Longhi Espresso Machine
Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $140 (regularly $208)

$140 at Amazon

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $126 (save $14)

keurig-k-select-coffee-maker.jpg
Keurig via Amazon

Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic. And it's on sale for 10% off at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.  

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $126 (regularly $140)

$126 at Amazon

Ninja Dualbrew pod and carafe coffee maker: $170 (save $30)

ninja-dual-brew.jpg
Amazon

A 4.7-star-rated alternative to the Keurig K-Duo, the Ninja Dualbrew makes coffee from both grounds and K-Cups. But that's just the beginning: There are multiple settings so you can easily control the brew strength of your coffee and program it to make a pot of coffee at the same time every morning. There's a setting for iced coffee, an attached milk frother and a hot water dispenser (for making tea), too.

You can save $30 on this coffee maker at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Ninja Dualbrew pod and carafe coffee maker, $170 (reduced from $200)

$170 at Amazon

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine: $539 (save $140)

cafe-bel.jpg
Cafe

This powerhouse espresso machine from Café impressively offers the option to customize flavor with 15 grind settings from coarse to fine. It also features a built-in, 180-degree rotatable steam wand. A huge perk? It looks gorgeous sitting in your kitchen with its sophisticated and sleek looks. It's available in white, matte black and stainless steel, all with copper accents.  

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $539 (reduced from $679)

$539 at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Learn more about Amazon Prime

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Related content from CBS Essentials: 

First published on April 25, 2022 / 11:31 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.