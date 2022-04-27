Best robot vacuum deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Clean smarter, not harder. It's time to invest in a new robot vacuum. The smart home cleaning gadget will clean your floors on a set schedule while you're out living your life. But not all robot vacuums are the same. We've found the best smart robot vacuums on Amazon that are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top-rated robot vacuum for pet owners: iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Most affordable robot vacuum: Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $112 (regularly $270)

These vacuums from iRobot, Eufy by Anker and more are all top-rated by Amazon reviewers -- each is rated 4 stars or higher. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Robot vacuums can tackle dust, dander and pet hair with no problem. Some of them come with their own self-cleaning stations that save you from having to empty the vacuum's dustbin.

Our recommended robot vacuums boast long run times. They also come with a range of handy features that your regular vacuum doesn't. We're talking everything from AI object recognition, Wi-Fi compatibility and mapping sensors, to the ability to avoid pet waste (a must in pet households).

Best of all, you don't even need to wait until Amazon Prime Day for them to go on sale. These robot vacuums are all on sale now.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum: $599

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 7+ features a three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba 7+ features iRobot's patented dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types, and don't get tangled with pet hair.

Speaking of pet hair, this robot vacuum is a great choice for pet owners. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or the brand's "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba J7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste -- or iRobot will replace it for free.

The vacuum's iRobot Genius app creates personalized cleaning suggestions, and can be used to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. The device automatically empties itself into enclosed bags via its so-called "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system.

It's on sale right now on Amazon, where it's marked down $200 from its regular price.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $399

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your phone or your voice to direct the robot vacuum to clean any room you want -- or to schedule a clean in the future. This iRobot Roomba is compatible with voice assistants, too.

The home device learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum features the "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system that empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

Right now, you can save $150 on this vacuum at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $550)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $180

Amazon

This affordable iRobot Roomba model, which you can get right now at Amazon for nearly $100 off its regular price, features a three-stage cleaning system for the best possible clean. Use the iRobot Genius app on your phone or compatible device to stop, start and schedule a clean.

The home-cleaning device has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

One Amazon customer who purchased this iRobot device praised its ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (regularly $274)

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX: $106 after coupon

Amazon

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum by Anker can be controlled by your smart phone or voice assistant. Don't let the low price -- only about $100 after coupon -- fool you into thinking you're getting a subpar vacuum: The Eufy is rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers.

According to the brand, this slim robot vacuum operates quietly -- at about the same volume as a working microwave -- despite boasting 2000 Pa of suction power. The robot vacuum automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed. It features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech for avoiding falls.

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $106 after coupon (regularly $279)

Shark ION robot vacuum: $184

Amazon

The Shark ION robot vacuum features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app to control when and where your robot vacuum cleans.

This robot vacuum features a 120-minute run time.

Shark ION robot vacuum, $176 (regularly $229)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $112

Amazon

The Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. This robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Use the Lefant app to create a cleaning schedule, change cleaning modes from "auto clean" to "spot clean" to "edge clean" to "zigzag clean," or to control the vacuum's cleaning direction.

The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time and 1800 Pa of suction power.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $112 (regularly $270)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That was unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Join Amazon Prime (monthly), $14.99

