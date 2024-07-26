2024 Olympic uniforms on display at opening ceremony. See what the teams are wearing.
The Paris Olympics are here and with them comes the biggest unofficial fashion show in the sports world. Over one billion viewers will get to see the entire collection of Olympic outfits for the first time during the opening ceremony, which kicked off Friday.
Fans have already gotten a taste of some participating countries' uniforms in the preceding weeks, with teams like Mongolia and Haiti stealing the spotlight on social media.
Behind the looks is a fleet of different designers, including well-known sports labels such as Lululemon and fashion brands like Michel & Amazonka, which dreamed up Mongolia's beloved outfit.
Ralph Lauren once again crafted the opening uniforms for Team USA - navy blazers lined with red-and-white trim paired with jeans, and the closing looks: white moto jackets with matching pants.
Below is a sampling of the show-stopping uniforms Olympic athletes are sporting for this year's opening ceremony in Paris.
United States: Ralph Lauren
This is the ninth time the designer has been tasked with creating signature attire for America's top athletes.
Canada: Lululemon
In a press release, the athleisure brand said the styles they created "blend function and style" and that the bold red prints are inspired by the beauty of Canada.
Mongolia: Michel & Amazonka
Team Mongolia's outfits are intricately stitched with symbols that represent the country's cultural heritage.
Great Britain: Ben Sherman
Britain's bomber jackets include a rose, a thistle to represent Scotland, a daffodil to represent Wales, and shamrock to represent Northern Ireland.
Jamaica: Puma
India: Tarun Tahiliani
Male athletes on the team are wearing kurta bundi sets and women are in saris.
France: Berluti
The host country's "modern tuxedo" features a blend of French flag colors red and blue on the lapels.
Haiti: Stella Jean
The Italian Haitian fashion designer teamed up with Haitian painter Philippe Dodard to create an eye-catching print for the skirt and trousers.
Czech Republic: Alpine Pro
The choice of a trench coat was a wise one given the rainy weather in Paris during the opening ceremony.