When does Caeleb Dressel swim next at the Paris Summer Olympics? How and when to watch his heat today

Gold medalist Caeleb Dressel of Team United States poses with the gold medal for the Men's 50m Freestyle on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Al Bello/Getty Images

Olympic swimming is back and seven-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel returns for this third Olympic Games. The 27-year-old Florida native is one of the most decorated American swimmers, and hopes to add to his collection of medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Keep reading below to find out how to watch Caeleb Dressel go for gold today at the Paris Summer Olympics.

How and when to watch men's swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Men's swimming events at the Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 4, 2024. There are two open water events scheduled for August 8 and August 9 during which swimmers will race in the Seine River, the first point-to-point open water races held at the Olympics since the first Games in 1900, also held in Paris.

NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel. USA Network will air all Olympic events, including swimming. Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

2024 Summer Olympic Games: Caeleb Dressel's competition schedule

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dressel's competition schedule begins on Saturday, July 27 and concludes on Friday, August 2. Dressel will likely compete in the following events and days:

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Men's 50m freestyle: Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2

Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2 Men's 100m butterfly: Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3

How to watch Caeleb Dressel swim at the Summer Olympic Games without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

