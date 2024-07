2 Sinaloa cartel leaders, including son of "El Chapo," arrested in Texas Two leaders of the notorious Sinaloa cartel, including one of the sons of the imprisoned drug lord "El Chapo," Joaquín Guzmán López, were apprehended Thursday in Texas. Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a cofounder of Sinaloa, was lured to Texas by López, according to sources. Manuel Bojorquez has details.