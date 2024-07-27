How to watch swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics today: Events, schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Katie Ledecky, left, and Paige Madden of the United States looks on during the medal ceremony for the Women's 800m freestyle final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky is going for gold, again. The seven-time gold medalist (and 21 world championship gold medals, the most of any female swimmer) is returning to Olympic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Find out how to watch Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and all the talented swimmers compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics, even if you don't have cable.

When are the swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympics will begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 4, 2024. A total of 852 swimmers from around the world will compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

How to watch the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

How to watch the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Olympics without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

For streaming the Paris Olympics -- and for streaming all the must-watch college football and NFL games to follow this fall -- we like Sling TV. The cable TV replacement option offers packages that include your local NBC station starting at $45 per month, or $70 for two months (special prepay offer). You also get access to E! and USA Network (including 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K resolution). We like that there's a $11 per month sports add-on plan called Sports Extra and the option to add on Paramount+ if you want to catch even more sporting events this fall.

Tap the button below to sign up for Sling TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56 at Amazon, reduced from $70 with coupon.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Swimming

(L-R) Gold Medalists, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Hunter Armstrong and Nic Fink of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony for the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day thirteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Below is a schedule of the Olympic swimming medal races.

Event Schedule Men's 400m Freestyle Final 2:42pm ET on July 27 Women's 400m Freestyle Final 2:52pm ET on July 27 Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final 3:34pm ET on July 27 Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final 3:44pm ET on July 27 Men's 400m Individual Medley Final 2:30pm ET on July 28 Women's 100m Butterfly Final 2:40pm ET on July 28 Men's 100m Breaststroke Final 3:44pm ET on July 28 Women's 400m Individual Medley Final 2:30pm ET on July 29 Men's 200m Freestyle Final 2:40pm ET on July 29 Men's 100m Backstroke Final 3:19pm ET on July 29 Women's 100m Breaststroke Final 3:25pm ET on July 29 Women's 200m Freestyle Final 3:41pm ET on July 29 Women's 100m Backstroke Final 2:56pm ET on July 30 Men's 800m Freestyle Final 3:02pm ET on July 30 Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final 4:01pm ET on July 30 Women's 100m Freestyle Final 2:30pm ET on July 31 Men's 200m Butterfly Final 2:36pm ET on July 31 Women's 1500m Freestyle Final 3:07pm ET on July 31 Men's 200m Breaststroke Final 4:14pm ET on July 31 Men's 100m Freestyle Final 4:22pm ET on July 31 Women's 200pm Butterfly Final 2:30pm ET on Aug 1 Men's 200m Backstroke Final 2:37pm ET on Aug 1 Women's 200m Breaststroke Final 3:04pm ET on Aug 1 Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final 3:49pm ET on Aug 1 Men's 50m Freestyle Final 2:30pm ET on Aug 2 Women's 200m Backstroke Final 2:36pm ET on Aug 2 Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 2:43pm ET on Aug 2 Men's 100m Butterfly Final 2:30pm ET on Aug 3 Women's 200m Individual Medley Final 3:01pm ET on Aug 3 Women's 800m Freestyle Final 3:08pm ET on Aug 3 Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final 3:34pm ET on Aug 3 Women's 50m Freestyle Final 12:30pm ET on Aug 4 Men's 1500m Freestyle Final 12:36pm ET on Aug 4 Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 1:06pm ET on Aug 4 Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 1:26pm ET on Aug 4

What are Katie Ledecky's events at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Stanford graduate plans to swim in the 400 meter, 800 and 1500 freestyle individual events at the Paris Olympics, and join the 4x200 relay team. Ledecky holds the world records in the women's 1500-meter freestyle (15:20.48) and the women's 800 freestyle (8:04.79).

She has broken 16 world records and 37 American records.

Who are the athletes on the Team USA swimming team?

A total of 46 American pool swimmers qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Women

ATHLETE EVENT(S) Phoebe Bacon 200m backstroke Katharine Berkoff 100m backstroke Erika Connolly 4x100m freestyle relay Kate Douglass 200m breaststroke

200m IM

4x100m freestyle relay Erin Gemmell 200m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Katie Grimes 1500m freestyle

400m IM Torri Huske 100m freestyle

100m butterfly

4x100m freestyle relay Lilly King 100m breaststroke

200m breaststroke Katie Ledecky 400m freestyle

800m freestyle

1500m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Paige Madden 400m freestyle

800m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Simone Manuel 50m freestyle

4x100m freestyle relay Anna Peplowski 4x200m freestyle relay Alex Shackell 200m butterfly

4x200m freestyle relay Regan Smith 100m backstroke

200m backstroke

200m butterfly Alex Walsh 200m IM Gretchen Walsh 50m freestyle

100m freestyle

100m butterfly

4x100m freestyle relay Emma Weber 100m breaststroke Claire Weinstein 200m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Abbey Weitzeil 4x100m freestyle relay Emma Weyant 400m IM

Men