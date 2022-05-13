Crocs, Teva and more: The best summer shoe deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Whether you need heels for a wedding or lightweight running sneakers for the park, you're going to need a whole new rack of shoes for the summer. Fortunately, Amazon has great deals right now on summer-worthy men's and women's shoes, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top products in this article:

Brooks men's Ghost 13, $110 (reduced from $130)

Nike men's Free RN Flyknit, $160 (reduced from $178)

Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal, $55+ (reduced from $70)

Below are the best summer shoe deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We're talking deals on shoes from Crocs, Teva, Amazon brands and more. Note that Amazon shoe sale prices vary based on size and color. We've listed the most affordable price for the colors pictured below. And keep reading all the way to end of this article to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Fluffy women's slippers: $15+

Amazon

These crisscross slippers with memory-foam soles have a cozy, fluffy design. But because they're open-toed, your feet won't overheat this summer. Find them in five colors.

Fluffy women's slippers, $15 and up (reduced from $18)

Brooks men's Ghost 13: $110

Amazon

These sneakers have features that are ideal for road running, cross-training and the gym. They have two types of cushioning, and an integrated system of shock absorbers. Find them in a whopping 22 colors. They come in narrow, standard and wide fits.

Brooks men's Ghost 13, $110 (reduced from $130)

Rhinestone ankle strap pumps: $43+

Amazon

Whether you're a guest at a wedding or going out on the town, these satin-bow heels make a statement. They come in 13 colors, and have a sheepskin insole. The bow and ankle straps are encrusted in rhinestones.

Rhinestone ankle strap pumps, $43 and up after coupon (reduced from $52)

Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe: $69+

Amazon

These men's running shoes from Adidas have a sock-like fit. They come in 17 colors.

"These shoes are high quality for a decent price," raved a verified Amazon customer. "They're almost weightless and very comfortable even after an 8-hour shift working on my feet."

Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe, $69 and up (reduced from $85)

Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal: $55+

Amazon

These quick-drying, women's Teva sport sandals support your feet on uneven terrain, and have a cushioned heel tab for comfort. Find them in 32 different colors.

Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal, $55 and up (reduced from $70)

Nike men's Free RN Flyknit: $160+

Amazon

Pick up a pair of Nike's discontinued, but still-beloved men's Free RN Flyknits, available in nine colors on Amazon. As they're still in demand by shoppers, the sneakers are only slightly discounted.

"If you're looking for sneakers that fit like a glove, these are it," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Nike should've never stopped making these! I bought another pair for backup because I love them so much."

Nike men's Free RN Flyknit, $160 and up (reduced from $178)

Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors): $21+

Amazon

If you're a Croc person, check out this collection of retired Croc colors that are on sale at Amazon. There are 36 color options available in this unisex shoe.

Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors), $21 and up (reduced from $50)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Related content from CBS Essentials: