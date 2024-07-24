"Inside Out 2" tops "Frozen 2" as highest-grossing animated movie of all time

Psychologist Lisa Damour on how "Inside Out 2" can help families talk about emotions

The makers of "Inside Out 2" presumably felt unbridled joy Wednesday after the hit movie surpassed "Frozen 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Released June 10 by Disney's Pixar Animation Studio, "Inside Out 2" has now generated global box-office receipts of $1.46 billion, the entertainment giant said. That surpasses the $1.45 billion earned by Disney's "Frozen 2" after its release in 2019.

"Inside Out 2," which tells the tale of a teenage girl as she navigates the emotional ups and downs of adolescence, also ranks No. 13 on the list of highest-earning films, with U.S. receipts of $600 million, according to Disney.

"We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights," Alan Bergman, co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, said in a statement.

Rounding out the all-time top-grossing animated films, according to The Hollywood Reporter, are:

3. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Illumination/Universal ($1.361 billion)

4. "Frozen," Disney ($1.274 billion)

5. "Incredibles 2," Pixar/Disney ($1.242 billion)

6. "Minions," Illumination/Universal ($1.157 billion)

7. "Toy Story 4" Pixar/Disney ($1.072 billion)

8 "Despicable Me 3" Illumination/Universal ($1.032 billion)

9. "Finding Dory" Pixar/Disney ($1 billion)