Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

"Inside Out 2" tops "Frozen 2" as highest-grossing animated movie of all time

By Alain Sherter

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Lisa Damour on impact of "Inside Out 2"
Psychologist Lisa Damour on how "Inside Out 2" can help families talk about emotions 06:03

The makers of "Inside Out 2" presumably felt unbridled joy Wednesday after the hit movie surpassed "Frozen 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. 

Released June 10 by Disney's Pixar Animation Studio, "Inside Out 2" has now generated global box-office receipts of $1.46 billion, the entertainment giant said. That surpasses the $1.45 billion earned by Disney's "Frozen 2" after its release in 2019.

"Inside Out 2," which tells the tale of a teenage girl as she navigates the emotional ups and downs of adolescence, also ranks No. 13 on the list of highest-earning films, with U.S. receipts of $600 million, according to Disney. 

 "We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights," Alan Bergman, co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. 

Rounding out the all-time top-grossing animated films, according to The Hollywood Reporter, are:

3. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Illumination/Universal ($1.361 billion)
4. "Frozen," Disney ($1.274 billion)
5. "Incredibles 2," Pixar/Disney ($1.242 billion)
6. "Minions," Illumination/Universal ($1.157 billion)
7. "Toy Story 4" Pixar/Disney ($1.072 billion)
8 "Despicable Me 3" Illumination/Universal ($1.032 billion)
9. "Finding Dory" Pixar/Disney ($1 billion)

Alain Sherter

Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.