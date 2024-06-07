Summer music heats up 2024

Ed Spinelli for CBS News After tour dates were postponed in late 2023 under doctor's advice as the Boss recovered from peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were back on the road - all the more reason to celebrate the return of summer music. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographer Ed Spinelli.

Judah & the Lion Jake Barlow/CBS News The band Judah & the Lion, whose genre-bending music blends folk, rock, hip hop and bluegrass, performed at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northernly Island, Chicago, May 28, 2024. Pictured are founding members Judah Akers (left), Brian Macdonald (center), and Nate Zuercher. Their latest studio album is "The Process."

Hermanos Gutiérrez Jake Barlow/CBS News Brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, who perform as Hermanos Gutiérrez, brought a spaghetti western vibe to Thalia Hall in Chicago on May 12 and 13, 2024. Their most recent album is 2022's "El Bueno y el Malo."

Judas Priest Ed Spinelli for CBS News Rob Halford, of the British metal band Judas Priest, performs at Wing's Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich., May 4, 2024. In March the group released the album "Invincible Shield."

Sabaton Ed Spinelli for CBS News Bassist Pär Sundström of the Swedish metal band Sabaton, performing at Wing's Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich., May 4, 2024. The group is celebrating their 25th anniversary. The band's most recent album is 2022's "The War to End All Wars." Their setlist included "Carolus Rex," "Soldier of Heaven," and "To Hell and Back."

Maynard James Keenan Jake Barlow/CBS News The Sessanta Tour features the rock groups Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle, in a mash-up on stage that celebrates the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan, the singer behind A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Tool.

Sessanta Tour Jake Barlow/CBS News Maynard James Keenan is joined by English singer-songwriter Carina Round, of Puscifer, to perform "Grand Canyon" during the Sessanta Tour, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, May 1, 2024.

Sierra Ferrell Jake Barlow/CBS News Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell played two sold-out shows at Chicago's Thalia Hall on April 23 and 24, 2024. Her setlist included songs from her latest album, "Trail of Flowers" ("American Dreaming," "Fox Hunt," "I Could Drive Youi Crazy"), along with "In Dreams," "Jeremiah," and "Why'd Ya Do It." In a recent interview with Anthony Mason for "CBS Mornings," Ferrell, who said she was singing as soon as she could talk ("I was a pretty annoying child!"), struggled for years – hitchhiking, train hopping, and busking her way across the country, while running from addiction. Her life began to change in Nashville, playing Honky Tonk Tuesday Nights at American Legion Post 82. A buzz started to build, leading to a record deal. "Long Time Coming" was released in 2019. "It's kind of funny how the attention comes, because it's like: nothing, nothing, nothing, all at once," she said.

Uli Jon Roth Jake Barlow/CBS News On a tour of North America, German guitar virtuoso Uli Jon Roth stopped at Reggies in Chicago on April 20, 2024, to perform two sets: One, an electric guitar interpretation of music by Mozart; and second, songs from his time with the rock band Scorpions. His guitar features two extra strings – one tuned to go as high as a violin, and the other as deep as a cello. He closed out the show with "The Sails of Charon."

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Ed Spinelli for CBS News On April 4, 2024, in the first of two sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band opened with a cover of blues legend John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom." The three-and-a-half-hour (!) show featured 32 songs, including encores.

Alkaline Trio Jake Barlow/CBS News In January the punk band Alkaline Trio released their first album in six years, "Blood, Hair and Eyeballs." They performed March 16, 2024, at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. Pictured, from left: Bassist Dan Andriano, guitarist Matt Skiba, and drummer Atom Willard.

Hermanos Gutiérrez Jake Barlow/CBS News Guitarist Estevan Gutiérrez.

For more info: Photographer Jake Barlow (Instagram) Photographer Ed Spinelli (Instagram)

