Amazon

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to make your own sparkling water and small-batch sodas at home. SodaStream products are already on sale now. Find deals on SodaStream machines and drink mixes now.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $128 (reduced from $160)

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $110 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker, $120 (reduced from $130)

There are a number of reasons why people love the SodaStream, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers. Owners say drinks are much fizzier than pre-packaged beverages in stores, while the machine looks good on a kitchen counter.

A SodaStream machine is eco-friendly, too. It reduces your reliance on single-use plastic bottles, and some versions of the machine require no electricity. A SodaStream can even reduce trips to the supermarket to restock on soda and bottled water.

But the benefits don't end there. It can help control your consumption of classic sodas, too, which can be higher in sugar than SodaStream drink mixes. You can even make your own syrups and one-of-a-kind drinks with the help of a SodaStream recipe book.

Below, the best deals on SodaStream on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Plus, read on for more information on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine

Amazon

This black sparkling water machine comes with a carbonation cylinder and two glass carafes. You can choose how much fizz you'd like with this machine, which has a manual pump. That means it doesn't require electricity -- you manually push a button to create the carbonation.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $128 (reduced from $160)

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker

Amazon

This manual sparkling water maker, with a retro design, comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, dishwasher-safe bottle. It comes in four colors.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $110 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker

Amazon

The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker is powered by electricity, so it makes fizzy drinks at the touch of a button. It comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, BPA-free, reusable bottle. Select from three levels of fizz. This sparkling-water maker comes in two colors.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker, $120 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream cola (2 pack)

Amazon

Enjoy cola flavor with this two pack of SodaStream drink mix, now on sale at Amazon. Each bottle makes 36 servings of cola -- no high fructose corn syrup or aspartame involved.

SodaStream cola (2 pack), $15 (reduced from $21)

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4 pack)

Amazon

This drink mix four-pack comes with cola, root beer, Dr. Pete and lemon-lime flavors. Each bottle makes 36 servings.

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4 pack), $22 (reduced from $24)

