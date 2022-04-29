Best JBL deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled for July, but you can find Amazon deals right now on JBL products. Amazon

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to find deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and more. The audio hardware brand already has reduced prices on its products at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. We're talking everything from JBL Tune true wireless earbuds to the JBL Clip 4.

Deepest JBL discount: JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $54 (reduced from $58)

Big portable sound: JBL Clip 4, $50 (reduced from $80)

Save $30 on a great JBL Bluetooth speaker: JBL Flip 5, $100 (reduced from $130)

While JBL audio products often go on sale during Prime Day, just about every JBL product on Amazon is on sale now. So, if you don't want to wait until the middle of the summer to pick up a new pair of headphones for the gym or a new Bluetooth speaker for the pool, now is a terrific time to strike.

Read on to discover the best JBL deals at Amazon right now, plus more information about this year's Amazon Prime Day.

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $54

Amazon

You can save right now on JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds on Amazon. The earbuds last four hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $54 (reduced from $58)

JBL Clip 4: $50



JBL via Amazon

This waterproof speaker can fit in the palm of your hand. Not only that, it's a good fit for your life if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker. It has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, pool bag, backpack and more. On Amazon, the JBL Clip 4 is on sale for $50, reduced from $80. The Clip 4 comes in six colors, and offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," the Amazon reviewer TheDude wrote. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4, $50 (reduced from $80)

To save even more money, consider the well-reviewed JBL Clip 3, which is available in an even wider variety of colors, but has only 3.3 watts of speaker power compared to the 5 watts of the JBL Clip 4.

JBL Clip 3, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Flip 5: $100

JBL via Amazon

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even working as a solo act, the JBL Flip 5 speaker delivers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime; and USB-C quick charge. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can deal for a time with being submerged in up to 3 feet of water. Choose from nine colors.

"This speaker is stupid loud -- and crisp at that," the Amazon reviewer Alexander P says. "I work in an automotive shop and I keep my volume at 25% in my station. Phenomenal sound, phenomenal quality, could not be happier."

JBL Flip 5, $100 (reduced from $130)

JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones

JBL via Amazon

These wireless earbuds by JBL feature sweat- and water-resistance (IPX5), six hours of play time (plus another 14 hours with the included rechargeable carry case). They have a swipe-to-activate ambient mode, so you can communicate with the outside world without removing them from your ears. They boast a longer play time, hence their slightly higher price point than the JBL Tune.

JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones, $55 (reduced from $67)

JBL Xtreme 3

Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker, marked down $80 on Amazon, is rated IP67 waterproof (i.e., it's protected from immersion in up to 3 feet of water, just like the JBL Flip 5). It offers 15 hours of playtime, and 100 watts of power (hence its higher price point than the JBL Flip 5). Find it in three colors and prints.

JBL Xtreme 3, $300 (reduced from $380)

JBL Go 3



Amazon

This tiny Bluetooth speaker is your most affordable JBL option. It's rated IP67 waterproof, and offers five hours of playtime. And while it delivers just 4.2 watts, keep in mind that that's a relatively impressive stat for such a small speaker. Find it in eight colors and prints.

JBL Go 3, $30 (reduced from $50)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

