Best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon has major deals on kitchen appliances ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We've searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have kitchen appliances that you can shop right now, including sales on KitchenAid stand mixers, Instant Pots, air fryers, refrigerators and more.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $399 (reduced from $460)

LG stainless French door refrigerator, $2,400 (reduced from $2,499)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 after coupon (reduced from $180)

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Spread out over two days in July, Prime Day features limited-time, limited-quantity deals on a wide variety of kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You'll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise. These deals will last throughout the two-day shopping event.

But you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to find seriously good Amazon deals. The retailer has sales on top-rated kitchen appliance brands right now.

The best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon right now

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen, from deals on KitchenAid mixers to deals on Keurig coffee makers. There are even deals on high-tech LG refrigerators. Here are our top kitchen sale picks, all of which are top rated on Amazon.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire-whip attachments. If "aqua sky" (pictured) isn't your color, there are a wide variety of shades to choose from.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $399 (reduced from $460)

KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series bowl-lift stand mixer

KitchenAid via Amazon

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, offering sturdy bowl support even when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings, and includes accessories such as a spiral-dough hook, a flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series bowl-lift stand mixer, $550 (regularly $600)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a cooling system that allows you to keep different drawers and compartments at different temperatures. It also has old-school features like an ice and water dispenser.

Download LG's ThinQ app to monitor and control your smart fridge via your compatible phone or device.

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,195 (reduced from $2,804)

LG stainless French door refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

Your eyes are not deceiving you: This fridge looks exactly like the previous one we showed you. However, this ultra-large capacity LG refrigerator measures 26.2 cubic feet (as opposed to 22.1 cubic feet).

Like the smaller fridge before it, this LG smart refrigerator works with LG's ThinQ app, and features an ice and water dispenser.

LG stainless French door refrigerator, $2,400 (reduced from $2,499)

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer

LG Store via Amazon

This 10.1-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for smaller spaces. It includes two full glass shelves, five storage bins and one crisper bin. The refrigerator features LG's Multi-Air Flow Freshness System, which monitors and maintains temperature conditions to help keep food fresh.

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)

Galanz top mount refrigerator (with ice-maker option)

Amazon

This 12-cubic-foot, stainless-steel Galanz refrigerator is another great choice for smaller spaces.

"I was using a small college fridge forever and didn't think I could afford any better until I realized this size existed, and at this price," wrote a verified Amazon customer of the Galanz appliance. "I'm so happy to be able to store more than a couple days' worth of food at a time!"

Galanz top mount refrigerator with ice-maker option, $454 and up (reduced from $533)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But, wait, that's only seven functions, you say? That's because we haven't gotten to its two other tricks: a sterilizer; and, a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking).

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $90 (reduced from $120)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the added ability to air fry. If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer. The Instant Pot Duo also comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $160 (reduced from $199)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart)

Amazon

This Cosori smart air fryer features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual-heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The nonstick basket is dishwasher safe.

A smart kitchen appliance, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your compatible phone. Scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. Operate it via voice command, too.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 after coupon (regularly $180)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's basically all set to take on a multitude of air-fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $130 (reduced from $180)

NuWave Brio air fryer



Another air fryer that's popular with Amazon shoppers, the NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air fries, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

NuWave Brio air fryer, $100 (reduced from $115)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Amazon

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Rated 4.6 stars by Amazon users, reviewers on the site note that it's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household. The white model is $10 off right now at Amazon.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $50 (reduced from $60)

Breville mini smart oven

Breville via Amazon

The TikTok-famous kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale on Amazon. It uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it.

The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called "cookies," which we're betting is just right for baking cookies. It has three different rack positions, and even though it's mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray -- and even an 11-inch pizza.

(And by the by, if Dad loves pizza, this could make an excellent Father's Day gift.)

Breville mini smart oven, $149 (reduced from $180)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $142 (reduced from $189)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi



Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch. This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for a smaller space. It features a high-pressure pump and heat control. This purchase comes with 16 Nespresso capsules.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $168 (reduced from $219)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve, pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black. Though not on sale right now at Amazon, the price is still a good deal.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $57

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

